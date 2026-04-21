DayTraders.com Launches EOD Accounts, Expanding Its Futures Funding Program With an End-of-Day Drawdown Built for Disciplined Traders

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DayTraders.com today announced the launch of EOD Accounts, a new futures funding program built around an end-of-day trailing drawdown that locks in at session close rather than trailing intraday. The product is designed for traders who want a more forgiving structure without sacrificing risk discipline, and it strengthens the company's position in the growing Futures Prop Firms market.

Future(s) Trading Technology Speed Speed

The announcement expands the DayTraders.com futures prop funding lineup and reflects rising demand for evaluation models that reward consistency over reaction speed. EOD Accounts are available in four sizes, $25K, $50K, $150K, and $300K, with a 2 qualifying day minimum to pass, full contract access from day one, and no scaling requirements.

With EOD Accounts, DayTraders.com is targeting active futures traders, industry media, and market observers tracking how Futures Prop Firms structure access to firm capital. The company said the product is intended to align trader advancement with sustainable daily performance, while keeping the public message focused on process, discipline, and responsible growth.

EOD Accounts introduce an end-of-day trailing drawdown to the DayTraders.com futures funding program portfolio.





The launch supports DayTraders.com's broader positioning in futures prop funding and the wider Futures Prop Firms category.

"EOD Accounts round out our futures funding program by adding an end-of-day drawdown alongside our trailing and static options. Traders can now choose the structure that best fits their approach. We want the conversation around futures prop funding to focus on structure and consistency, not on gimmicks."

Sebastian Brenes, Director of Support at DayTraders.com

"The end-of-day drawdown rewards traders who manage risk across a full session. It gives us a cleaner way to identify trader who can perform with discipline over time."

Martin Montaño, COO at DayTraders.com

Background

DayTraders.com has publicly positioned itself as a futures trading company focused on trader tools, education, support, and capital access. The company says it has developed technology used by funding companies and is building a global trading community supported by proprietary tools and operational infrastructure.

The launch of EOD Accounts expands that message by giving journalists and market participants a clearer example of how the company is approaching futures funding program design at a time when competition among Futures Prop Firms continues to evolve.

SOURCE DayTraders.com