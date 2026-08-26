DAZN TO ACQUIRE EVERPASS MEDIA, ACCELERATING U.S. EXPANSION AND STRENGTHENING ITS NEXT-GENERATION COMMERCIAL DISTRIBUTION PLATFORM

EverPass' library of premium sports content includes commercial NFL Sunday Ticket, as well as live sporting events available on Peacock, Netflix, Paramount and Apple.

The acquisition opens the U.S. commercial market to DAZN, expanding its existing commercial business that already serves millions of fans internationally.

Deal marks full global launch of DAZN for Business, combining DAZN's premium sports content and established commercial reach with EverPass' U.S. streaming and technology capabilities, serving as the foundation for DAZN's next-generation commercial distribution platform.

RedBird Capital Partners, TKO Group Holdings, and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the NFL, will become shareholders in DAZN.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZN, a leading global sports entertainment platform, today announced its agreement to acquire EverPass Media ('EverPass'), further accelerating the group's U.S. expansion. The acquisition marks the full global launch of DAZN for Business, a dedicated media platform serving bars, restaurants, hotels, and other commercial venues across the world.

Founded in 2023 by 32 Equity and RedBird Capital Partners, EverPass is a purpose-built media and technology platform that partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to unlock access to premium live events and drive business growth. The acquisition combines DAZN's global scale, premium sports content, established international commercial distribution and technology capabilities with EverPass' leading position in commercial sports distribution in the U.S. – unlocking DAZN's presence in one of the world's largest and most valuable sports markets. It represents another important step in DAZN's ambition to serve sports fans wherever and however they choose to experience sport—at home, on the go or watching together in commercial venues around the world.

The acquisition reflects EverPass' three-year effort to evolve how premium live sports content is distributed to commercial venues. Following completion of the acquisition, EverPass' technology will serve as the foundation for DAZN's next generation of commercial venue distribution, and EverPass will formally rebrand to DAZN for Business. Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass, will continue to lead the business as well as take on a larger role within DAZN. RedBird Capital Partners, 32 Equity and TKO Group Holdings will become minority shareholders in DAZN. Existing EverPass customers will continue to receive service and support as usual, with no interruption to their current service as a result of the acquisition.

Exclusive commercial home of NFL Sunday Ticket

EverPass has the exclusive commercial distribution rights for NFL Sunday Ticket, which includes every live out-of-market Sunday regular-season afternoon NFL game. In July 2026, EverPass and DIRECTV reached a new agreement to collaborate and provide distribution of NFL Sunday Ticket via satellite and streaming, ensuring the commercial marketplace has access to this content across the United States.

In addition to NFL Sunday Ticket and other NFL content, EverPass provides commercial venues with access to programming from leading sports leagues and competitions, including the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, MLB, NBA, WNBA, NWSL, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, MLS, Formula 1, college football and basketball. EverPass also has distribution partnerships with Peacock, Netflix, Paramount and Apple as well as YES Network and Chicago Sports Network.

The acquisition builds on DAZN's continued expansion of its direct-to-consumer U.S. sports offering, including recent partnerships with Top Rank Boxing and Premier Boxing Champions, adding to its existing relationships with the world's largest boxing promoters.

Together, DAZN's consumer and commercial businesses will allow the company to serve sports audiences across every major viewing environment in the US.

Building the future of commercial sports distribution

EverPass has developed an IP-based technology platform purpose-built for the increasingly complex needs of multi-screen commercial venues. The platform delivers premium streaming content through one commercial solution and gives venue operators greater flexibility, control and consistency across their screens and locations. Following deal completion, the platform will be the technology and operational foundation for DAZN for Business.

EverPass' capabilities include centralized management of multiple screens and venues, smart content scheduling, integration with existing audiovisual infrastructure, commercial-grade streaming devices and tools that allow businesses to promote offers, engage customers and measure performance.

The platform is designed to simplify the transition from traditional satellite and cable distribution to streaming, while giving rights holders and content partners a scalable and secure route into the commercial market.

DAZN will invest in expanding the platform's capabilities, content offering and geographic reach, with the ambition of creating the leading global technology and distribution platform for premium sports in commercial venues.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said:

"This is an important step in DAZN's journey to become a global home of sport.

"EverPass Media gives us a proven commercial distribution platform, deep relationships across U.S. venues, and an attractive portfolio of premium rights that perfectly complements our growing U.S. business.

"DAZN can now serve every type of customer in the U.S. – from individual sports fans using the DAZN app to commercial venues looking to provide the best possible viewing experience for their customers.

"We are excited to welcome RedBird, 32 Equity and TKO as shareholders in DAZN. With RedBird's track record of building and partnering with category-defining businesses – combined with our years-long, successful relationship with NFL – we are in a strong position to accelerate our vision and play an increasingly meaningful role in the U.S. sportsmarket."

Hans Schroeder, Executive Vice President, Media Distribution, National Football League said:

"We are excited to expand our partnership with DAZN through this acquisition and continue to work with EverPass and DAZN to deliver the best NFLST experience to the commercial marketplace. Together, we will continue to expand reach for commercial NFL Sunday Ticket and deepen engagement in a key segment where fans gather for NFL football."

Gerry Cardinale, Founder and Managing Partner, RedBird Capital Partners, said:

"RedBird and 32 Equity founded EverPass as sports content continues to move to streaming while many businesses remain tied to legacy distribution. EverPass delivers a purpose-built streaming platform which will help anchor DAZN's commercial business and US expansion. We're looking forward to working closely with DAZN in this next phase to scale the EverPass business globally."

Mark Zhu, Chief Strategy Officer, TKO Group Holdings, said:

"Nothing brings people together like live sports, and EverPass helps power that experience for fans beyond the home and arena. As an early investor, TKO is excited to continue supporting EverPass in this next chapter and seeing the results this combination with DAZN can deliver for fans, commercial venue owners and partners around the world."

SOURCE DAZN