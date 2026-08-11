dcbel brings greater energy independence to Massachusetts homes through MassCEC's V2X Pilot Program

Eligible bidirectional EV owners can apply to receive dcbel Ara at no cost.

MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dcbel in collaboration with partners TMH, Resource Innovation and B2Q announced its participation in the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center's (MassCEC) V2X Pilot Program, which fully subsidizes the cost of a dcbel Ara Home Energy Station, including installation, for Massachusetts homeowners.

MassCEC’s V2X Program can cover the full cost of a dcbel Ara Home Energy Station, including installation.

The project allows participants to begin using their eligible bidirectional EV to power their home when energy rates rise and blackouts strike, all while supporting grid resilience in the state. Massachusetts homeowners are eligible to apply if they own or lease a Nissan Leaf (2018-2025), a 2025 Polestar 3 or a 2025 Volvo EX90, and do not already have solar or storage installed.

Applications are open through September 30, 2026, or until program funds are exhausted.

Ara is a smart energy station designed to offer unrivalled energy independence for homeowners by reducing their reliance on the grid. When connected to a bidirectional EV, Ara saves homeowners up to $1,300 per year both by smart charging during off-peak hours and by tapping the EV as an everyday energy source, using it to power the home when utility prices peak and sell excess energy for profit. When blackouts strike, Ara can also leverage the EV's massive battery to keep the lights on for up to 10 days.

Once Ara is installed, increasing energy independence is easy; a local installer can connect dcbel's solar and home battery solution for up to 30% more efficiency over multiple single products.

"V2X is often discussed as a grid technology, but for homeowners, its real power begins at home," said Duc Duy Tran, Sales Lead at dcbel. "Ara helps transform a bidirectional EV from a vehicle into a central part of the home's energy mix, giving families a smarter way to manage power, prepare for outages, and increase their energy independence."

The V2X Demonstration Program is designed to explore how electric vehicles can serve as grid resources. MassCEC will gather real-world data on system performance, environmental and financial impact, and user behavior to guide future V2X initiatives across the state. Homeowners will be able to select from various vehicle-to-grid programs and have Ara intelligently manage their participation to earn rewards.

Homeowners can learn more about dcbel's participation in the program through dcbel's Massachusetts V2X Program page. Full eligibility details and the application are available on the MassCEC program website. With limited spots remaining and applications closing September 30, 2026, interested homeowners are encouraged to apply early.

About dcbel

dcbel was founded on the principle that everyone deserves clean, reliable, and sustainable energy to live a life without compromise.

dcbel's Home Energy Station perfects the art and science of smart home energy, enabling people to take ownership of their energy supply with a single device. Homeowners can supply their home and EV with solar power, use vehicle-to-home charging to make power outages a thing of the past, and reduce energy costs with artificial intelligence.

To learn more, visit dcbel.energy.

SOURCE dcbel Inc.