DCI Group Adds Veteran Journalist and Communications Strategist Kate Bennett

Former CNN White House Correspondent Joins DCI Group as Vice President

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran communications strategist and former CNN White House Correspondent Kate Bennett has joined DCI Group, a bipartisan public affairs firm, as Vice President. She will strengthen the firm's executive communications, strategic positioning, crisis communications, and media relations capabilities.

Kate Bennett

Bennett spent more than two decades as an award-winning journalist, most recently as CNN White House Correspondent, where she covered multiple presidential administrations. During her tenure, she broke major national stories and authored some of CNN's most-read and widely shared reporting.

She joins DCI from Invariant, a bipartisan government relations and communications firm, where she served as Vice President of Brand Strategy. In that role, she led the firm's marketing and public relations efforts and guided executive clients through multifaceted challenges.

"Kate has built an exceptional career, and her experience advising executives, combined with her decades as one of Washington's most respected journalists, makes her an extraordinary addition to the DCI Group team and a tremendous asset to our clients," said DCI Managing Partners Justin Peterson and Brian McCabe. "She understands how stories are shaped, how leaders build credibility, and how organizations can communicate effectively. Kate's been a friend for years, and we're excited to welcome her to DCI."

At DCI, Bennett will counsel C-suite executives and clients on messaging, media relations, executive visibility, thought leadership, digital strategy, and crisis communications.

"I'm thrilled to join Justin, Brian, and the entire team at DCI Group as the firm continues to expand its ability to advise and support organizations and executives facing increasingly complex communications challenges," Bennett said. "DCI has built a reputation for delivering thoughtful strategy, exceptional execution, and meaningful results for clients. I'm excited to help DCI's clients tell their stories, navigate today's evolving media landscape, and achieve their strategic goals."

Bennett is the author of FREE, MELANIA: The Unauthorized Biography, the first comprehensive biography of Melania Trump. Earlier in her career, she worked at Politico, Independent Journal Review, Washingtonian magazine, and Capitol File. She also spent a decade in Las Vegas, where she was a columnist for the Las Vegas Sun, editor-in-chief of Vegas magazine, and an entertainment reporter and anchor for the local CBS affiliate.

Bennett graduated from St. John's College in Annapolis, Maryland, with double majors in the history of mathematics and science and in philosophy, and double minors in classical studies and comparative literature. A fourth-generation Washingtonian, she resides in D.C.

DCI is a bipartisan public affairs and strategic communications firm specializing in government relations, executive communications, crisis management, coalition building, lobbying, and public affairs.

SOURCE DCI GROUP AZ, L.L.C.