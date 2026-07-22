DCI Strengthens Lobbying and Strategic Alliances Teams, Announces New Hires

Two senior hires bring decades of experience to DCI

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bipartisan public affairs firm DCI Group announced the hiring of two seasoned professionals, Tim Dupin and Tim Martin, further strengthening the firm's strategic alliances and government relations capabilities. Dupin brings decades of experience in labor relations, center-left coalition building, and stakeholder engagement to the firm's strategic alliances team, while Martin joins DCI Senior Advisor Doug Davenport to expand DCI's lobbying practice.

Tim Dupin joins DCI as a Director, where he will support coalition-building, stakeholder engagement, and advocacy efforts, with a particular focus on labor organizations and allied constituencies. He brings extensive experience in center-left strategic alliances, grassroots advocacy, third-party engagement, and labor relations.

"Tim Dupin has built an impressive career bringing together organizations, advocates, and stakeholders to advance meaningful policy priorities," said Managing Partner Brian McCabe. "As a bipartisan firm, his deep relationships within the labor community and extensive experience leading center-left coalition and grassroots efforts will strengthen DCI's strategic alliances team and create even greater opportunities for our clients to build broad-based support for their initiatives."

Prior to joining DCI, Dupin served as Director of Political Action at the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), where he managed national political and legislative campaigns. Dupin previously served as a firefighter and labor leader in Kansas City, Missouri, including as President of the Greater Kansas City Fire Fighters IAFF Local 42, and retired as a Fire Captain. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Labor Studies from the National Labor College and attended the Harvard Trade Union Program at Harvard Law School.

"DCI was built on growing and maintaining relationships, and I'm thrilled to support the strategic alliances team," Dupin said. "I'm impressed with the character of the people who work at DCI, their commitment to their clients, and their singular focus on execution. I'm excited to be part of the team."

Meanwhile, Tim Martin joins DCI as a Senior Vice President, where he will help expand the firm's government relations and lobbying practice. Working alongside DCI Senior Advisor Doug Davenport, he brings deep experience in transportation, energy, and regulatory policy.

"Tim Martin brings exactly the kind of experience clients need as they navigate an increasingly complex legislative and regulatory environment," said DCI Managing Partner Justin Peterson. "His background advising on transportation, energy, and public policy, combined with years of experience on Capitol Hill and in private practice, will be instrumental as we continue to grow our government relations and lobbying capabilities."

Prior to joining DCI, Martin served as Vice President at Invariant, where he advised clients on legislative and regulatory strategy and led the firm's transportation and infrastructure practice group. He previously served as Public Policy Counsel at WilmerHale, legislative director for Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL), and general counsel to Congressman Scott Tipton (R-CO). Tim received a Juris Doctor from New York Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is originally from Summit, New Jersey.

"I'm excited to help grow DCI's lobbying practice," Martin said. "For years, DCI has been known for having the best public affairs operation in the business. Adding lobbying services will only enhance the firm's effectiveness for our clients, and I'm proud to be a part of that."

SOURCE DCI GROUP AZ, L.L.C.