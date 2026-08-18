DDI Wins Gold and Silver in 2026 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards®

Awards recognize the leadership development success of DDI clients Diebold Nixdorf and International Motors

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DDI, the global authority in leadership development for more than five decades, and two of its clients won 2026 Brandon Hall Group awards in both Gold and Silver for excellence in leadership development.

Diebold Nixdorf, a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, won a Gold award in the Best Senior Manager Development Program category for its entry, "DN Ascent." International Motors, a leading commercial truck manufacturer, won a Silver award in the Best Leadership Development Program category for its entry, "Leadership Fundamentals." Winners were announced August 13, 2026. You can view the complete list of winners here: https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

As Diebold Nixdorf navigated significant business transformation, many leaders were promoted into director and senior director roles without prior experience navigating the company's new environment. To help these leaders build the strategic, engagement, and change-leadership capabilities the business needed, Diebold Nixdorf partnered with DDI to create "DN Ascent," a four-day immersive leadership program that combines DDI coursework with executive-led sessions, a multi-day business simulation, and direct engagement with Diebold Nixdorf's executive leadership team. After completing the program, 87% of participants reported greater interest in growing their careers at Diebold Nixdorf, 87% felt more valued as employees, and 95% reported feeling engaged in their roles.

With its global manufacturing footprint expanding, International Motors set out to align a new set of leadership principles across the enterprise. The organization needed a scalable way to bring those expectations to life for managers and directors across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. International Motors partnered with DDI to build "Leadership Fundamentals," a yearlong program that blends in-person learning loops, manufacturing-based simulations, and virtual reinforcement to connect leadership behavior to business performance. Since its 2023 launch, the program has helped drive a 22–23% increase in overall leadership skills, a 21–28% improvement in effective leadership behaviors, and productivity gains reported by 85% of participants.

"What stands out about both programs is how directly they're tied to immediate business needs. Diebold Nixdorf and International Motors didn't just teach leadership skills — they built programs around the specific behaviors their leaders needed to be successful in the pace of business, backed by real executive involvement and measured every step of the way," said Kevin Tamanini, VP, Professional Services & Customer Success at DDI.

"Every year, the HCM Excellence Awards remind us that innovation is ultimately about impact," remarked Rachel Cooke, COO of Brandon Hall Group™ and HCM Excellence Awards® Program Leader. "The organizations recognized this year have demonstrated that great HR and learning strategies don't just improve programs, they strengthen organizations, empower people and deliver measurable business results. We are honored to celebrate their achievements."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business need and environment. Program design, functionality, and delivery. Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity. Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, January 26–28, 2027, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.

Diebold Nixdorf and International Motors join a growing number of organizations proving that leadership development pays off. Discover why leadership development is one of the highest-ROI investments an organization can make: ddi.com/solutions/leadership-development/measuring-impact.

About DDI

DDI is the global leadership company that helps organizations build the leaders they need today and prepare for tomorrow. For over 55 years, we've helped organizations hire, develop, and promote exceptional leaders. Across all levels from emerging leaders to C-suite executives, we deliver integrated assessment and development solutions, leveraging data to guide talent decisions and accelerate leadership growth. This Continuous Leadership Intelligence approach enables organizations to anticipate leadership needs before they become urgent and build the precise capabilities their business strategies demand. Grounded in behavioral science, DDI helps the world's leading organizations achieve lasting success through better leadership. Learn more at ddi.com.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is a research and analyst firm, with more than 10,000 clients globally and nearly 30 years of delivering research-based solutions that empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day. Our vision is to inspire a better workplace experience.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes, and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a leading global technology and services partner to many of the world's top financial institutions and retailers, its integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels for consumers conveniently, securely, and efficiently. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

About International Motors

Based in Lisle, Illinois, International Motors, LLC (International) is a leading commercial truck manufacturer that designs, manufactures, and services trucks, buses, engines, and mobility solutions across North America, employing approximately 14,500 people globally. The company builds International® trucks and engines and IC Bus® school and commercial buses, and develops Fleetrite® aftermarket parts. International Motors is part of TRATON GROUP, alongside Scania, MAN, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus. To learn more, visit www.International.com.

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SOURCE DDI