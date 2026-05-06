Bursting with vibrant mandarin flavor, this limited-edition release is made for celebrating every moment, on and off the field

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- De La Calle, the #1 Tepache brand and a modern Mexican soda rooted in tradition, announces the launch of its limited-edition Mandarin Celebration can. Born in Mexico, ready for the world. A collectible expression of fútbol, community, and shared pride, the release arrives just in time for the Global Game this summer. Available beginning May 6, the Mandarin Celebration can is designed to be as iconic as the moments it celebrates: a vibrant can made for watch parties, street celebrations, and every shared cheer.

DE LA CALLE CELEBRATES THE GLOBAL GAME WITH LIMITED-EDITION CAN Post this De La Calle Tepache Logo Mandarin Celebration Limited Edition Can

The Mandarin soda inside is the same fan-favorite flavor. Bright, citrusy, and deeply rooted in Mexico's rich traditions. What's new is the can design. Reimagined for summer, the limited-edition design pays tribute to the global spirit of fútbol while delivering the bold, craveable refreshment De La Calle is known for. Crafted through the brand's signature fermentation process with USDA Organic ingredients, Mandarin Celebration brings a fresh look to a flavor fans already love.

Already sold out online, the hunt is officially on. Fans can still find the Mandarin Celebration can at select retailers including Whole Foods Market, Target, Giant Food, Save Mart, Albertsons, Bristol Farms and more for a limited time only. Once it's gone, it's gone! Making every sighting feel like part of the celebration. Grab it while you can and join the search for a summer of fútbol history in every sip.

"Growing up in Europe as a kid, the World Cup was always such an exciting time! The eyes of the world were all watching the same 'beautiful game' and it was so thrilling! To celebrate 40 years since Mexico hosted the tournament - 1986 - we celebrate with special Mandarin celebration artwork and flavor as a nod to Mexico once again welcoming the world through football! Viva Mexico and Viva De La Calle", Alex Matthews Co-Founder and CEO

De La Calle's modern Mexican soda offers a refreshing, low-sugar, and low-calorie alternative to traditional sodas. With eight times less sugar than conventional Mexican sodas like Jarritos and significantly less than mainstream options like Fanta and Mexican colas, De La Calle's Tepache is a better-for-you, craft-fermented beverage available at an affordable price, starting at $2.49 per can.

Since its launch in 2021, De La Calle's innovative take on the traditional Mexican street soda has rapidly gained popularity. Now available in over 10,000 stores nationwide, including major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods Market, De La Calle continues to expand its footprint, bringing a taste of authentic Mexican refreshment to an ever-growing audience.

De La Calle was founded from a love for food, culture, and travel. Co-founder Alex Matthews discovered the delightful and refreshing tepache while exploring Mexico City's markets. Partnering with third-generation tepache maker Rafael Martin del Campo, they created a unique recipe that honors the authenticity of this traditional beverage while incorporating modern ingredients and techniques.

For more information about De La Calle and to explore their range of flavors, visit delacalle.mx and follow @delacalleco.

Hi-res imagery for the new can design can be found here.

About De La Calle

De La Calle's Modern Mexican Soda is a contemporary take on a delicious fermented beverage that hails from the traditions of pre-Columbian Mexico. Crafted from fresh, organic pineapples and enhanced with regionally sourced ingredients, our soda is a better-for-you, craft-fermented drink that combines rich cultural heritage with modern, health-conscious values. With eight times less sugar than traditional Mexican sodas and significantly less than mainstream options, our soda is low in sugar, low in calories, certified organic, and rich in vitamins C and fiber. Discover more about De La Calle and our range of flavors at DELACALLE.mx and follow us on TikTok and Instagram @Delacalleco #ModernMexicanSoda

Contact: Allie Coates

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SOURCE De La Calle