THE #1 TEPACHE BRAND ADDS A BRIGHT NEW FLAVOR

De La Calle Introduces Strawberry Citrus, Expanding Its Modern Mexican Soda Line

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- De La Calle, the modern Mexican soda brand inspired by the street tradition of tepache, introduces Strawberry Citrus, a bold new flavor that signals the brand's next chapter in fruit-forward refreshment.

De La Calle Tepache's new flavor, Strawberry Citrus alongside the Frutas Campaign.

Strawberry Citrus blends ripe, juicy strawberries with a bright mix of citrus for a crisp, refreshing soda crafted through fermentation. The flavor balances sweetness and acidity for a vibrant, crushable profile that feels both nostalgic and entirely modern. Inspired by Mexico's everyday street life, Strawberry Citrus honors the tradition of tepache while confidently expanding it into the evolving soda category.

The launch marks a continued evolution for De La Calle as it leans further into expressive fruit flavor and vibrant design. Strawberry Citrus debuts alongside the brand's new Frutas campaign, which celebrates bold fruit imagery, playful collages, and the cultural role of fruit in Mexican street life. Together, the flavor and campaign position De La Calle as a more flavor-led, visually dynamic modern Mexican soda brand.

"When we were developing Strawberry Citrus, we kept coming back to one idea — it had to make your mouth water before you even opened the can. The sweetness of ripe strawberries with that sharp citrus lift feels nostalgic and new at the same time. It's rooted in tradition, but designed for today's soda shelf. For us, it's a clear step forward in flavor and confidence," Alex Matthews Co-Founder and CEO.

Like all De La Calle sodas, Strawberry Citrus is USDA Organic and contains 6g of fiber, 60 calories or less, and 9g of sugar or less, with functional benefits including high Vitamin C. The brand continues to bridge better-for-you credentials with bold, craveable flavor.

Strawberry Citrus launches nationally with Target as a key retail partner and will also be available at additional retailers and online.

De La Calle's modern Mexican soda offers a refreshing, low-sugar, and low-calorie alternative to traditional sodas. With eight times less sugar than conventional Mexican sodas like Jarritos and significantly less than mainstream options like Fanta and Mexican colas, De La Calle's Tepache is a better-for-you, craft-fermented beverage available at an affordable price, starting at $2.49 per can.

Since its launch in 2021, De La Calle's innovative take on the traditional Mexican street soda has rapidly gained popularity. Now available in over 10,000 stores nationwide, including major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods Market, De La Calle continues to expand its footprint, bringing a taste of authentic Mexican refreshment to an ever-growing audience.

De La Calle was founded from a love for food, culture, and travel. Co-founder Alex Matthews discovered the delightful and refreshing tepache while exploring Mexico City's markets. Partnering with third-generation tepache maker Rafael Martin del Campo, they created a unique recipe that honors the authenticity of this traditional beverage while incorporating modern ingredients and techniques.

For more information about De La Calle and to explore their range of flavors, visit delacalle.mx and follow @delacalleco.

Hi-res imagery for the new can design can be found here.

About De La Calle

De La Calle's Modern Mexican Soda is a contemporary take on a delicious fermented beverage that hails from the traditions of pre-Columbian Mexico. Crafted from fresh, organic pineapples and enhanced with regionally sourced ingredients, our soda is a better-for-you, craft-fermented drink that combines rich cultural heritage with modern, health-conscious values. With eight times less sugar than traditional Mexican sodas and significantly less than mainstream options, our soda is low in sugar, low in calories, certified organic, and rich in vitamins C and fiber. Discover more about De La Calle and our range of flavors at DELACALLE.mx and follow us on TikTok and Instagram @Delacalleco #ModernMexicanSoda

Contact: Allie Coates

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SOURCE De La Calle