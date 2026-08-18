De Soi Launches Social Spritz: A Functional NA Seltzer Formulated for Clean, All-Day Energy

The category-defining, nonalcoholic drinks brand co-founded by Katy Perry introduces a lightly energizing, adaptogenic NA seltzer — now available at drinkdesoi.com , Amazon, and Total Wine.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- De Soi, the Los Angeles-based nonalcoholic drinks brand co-founded by Katy Perry, announces the launch of Social Spritz, a line of functional NA seltzers designed for all-day enjoyment. Its caffeine-free formulation delivers clean, gentle energy. Social Spritz is available now at Total Wine nationwide and select Whole Foods locations, and direct-to-consumer at drinkdesoi.com and Amazon.

Social Spritz by De Soi collection, featuring three flavors: Peach Ginger, Blackberry Hibiscus, and Lemon Elderflower

Social Spritz was created to occupy a space that has gone largely unaddressed in the nonalcoholic beverage category: a drink that offers genuine functional uplift for the daytime hours. Unlike the jittery jolt of a standard energy drink, this product unlocks an inner effervescence and a focused sense of social ease.

"I love the evening wind-down I was able to create with De Soi, but when I was looking for a daytime pick-me-up, I didn't like the trade-offs that existed for a little energy. Social Spritz met the moment — a light, sparkling, functional seltzer that gives you just enough of a push to keep the day going without jitters or sugar crashes. It leaves me feeling lightly lifted," said Katy Perry, Co-Founder of De Soi.

Formulated by De Soi co-founder and Master Distiller Morgan McLachlan, each can delivers a calibrated adaptogen and nootropic stack that makes the room feel easier to be in. This synergistic blend of ginseng, L-theanine, L-tyrosine, and Vitamins B6 & B12 supports mood and dopamine production, sharpens focus and mental clarity, and regulates energy at a cellular level — all without stimulants, alcohol, or an energy crash.

"Social Spritz was built for the hours between — the mid-afternoon reset, the creative session, the Sunday that wants to last a little longer," said Morgan McLachlan, Co-Founder and Master Distiller of De Soi. "The drink behaves like a High Noon or a softer Celsius, but without the alcohol or the endocrinological disruption. It just puts a little sparkle on the day."

Social Spritz premieres in three elegant flavors — Lemon Elderflower, Blackberry Hibiscus, and Peach Ginger — each 25 calories per can with less than 5g of sugar. Every SKU is gluten-free, vegan, and made with all-natural ingredients, free of artificial flavors and sweeteners.

The launch reflects a marked shift in consumer behavior as demand for healthy, functional energy continues to grow across the beverage category. Social Spritz extends De Soi's portfolio into more casual daytime occasions, where the brand's original line of nonalcoholic sparkling cocktails — formulated with lion's mane, reishi, and L-theanine — are for more elevated, often evening, moments of relaxation and reconnection. Together, the two lines embody De Soi's founding philosophy: maîtrise de soi, the French art of pleasure with restraint.

Social Spritz is available now at Total Wine locations nationwide and select Whole Foods locations, as well as direct-to-consumer at drinkdesoi.com and on Amazon. Additional retail partners are expected to be announced in the coming months.

For more information, visit drinkdesoi.com.

About De Soi

De Soi is a Los Angeles-based nonalcoholic drinks brand founded in 2022. Drawing on the French philosophy of "de soi" — of oneself, a commitment to knowing your limits and savoring every moment — De Soi makes functional, flavor-forward NA drinks for people who want more from what's in their glass. The brand's original line of nonalcoholic sparkling cocktails is widely regarded as among the best-tasting NA cocktails in the world. Social Spritz, its functional seltzer line, is available now at Total Wine, select Whole Food locations, drinkdesoi.com, and Amazon. Learn more at drinkdesoi.com.

SOURCE De Soi