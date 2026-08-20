Dealade Launched to Give Business Owners a Private Platform to Track the Value of Their Company and Manage Transactions

Built by the team behind MidCap Advisors, the platform brings decades of deal-room experience to a workspace the owner controls.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealade, the comprehensive platform for business owners to actively optimize valuation drivers, efficiently collaborate with their team, and control the timing and sale of their business in the lower middle market, announced today its formal launch, opening the platform to owners nationwide at dealade.com.

Most owners face the largest financial decision of their lives once, across the table from buyers with much more experience doing transactions. Closing that gap has always come at a cost. Owners asking around informally risk word reaching a competitor long before an owner is ready, and formal advice generally starts with an engagement to go to market, which pressures an owner to commit to a sale in order to find out whether one makes sense.

So the question goes unexplored until an unexpected event such as disability, divorce, disagreement, disillusion, disruption, or departure of a key executive, what we call D-Risks, forces a sale of the business. Or, an owner receives an unsolicited offer from a buyer that sparks interest.

Dealade's fully confidential workspace is where an owner can brainstorm accretive growth strategies, optimize value drivers, and track progress over time, well before a sale process. If buyers proactively reach out to acquire as opposed to owners searching for a buyer, a business owner will be well prepared.

The launch arrives at the front edge of a historic ownership transition: research from the McKinsey Institute for Economic Mobility projects six million small and midsize American businesses heading into ownership transitions by 2035, including roughly one million viable candidates for sale representing an estimated $5 trillion in value, while the Exit Planning Institute finds fewer than one in five boomer-era owners have even started exit planning.

Dealade was built for that window, the months and years before a process begins when preparation still changes the outcome, by the team behind MidCap Advisors, drawing on more than four decades and $10 billion in closed lower-middle-market transactions. The judgment, the questions that will be asked, the weaknesses buyers discount, and the preparation that earns a premium, now shapes a platform any owner can use.

Owners upload the documents Dealade asks for, connect their accounting systems, and answer a guided Q&A that captures what no record shows. From there they understand the value, where a buyer will discount it, how to move the number up, and what to emphasize to earn a premium. Owners can pressure-test an unsolicited offer before responding, and reach qualified buyers directly when they decide the time is right, with the option to bring trusted advisors in at any point, from a network of professional service partners that includes investment banks such as MidCap Advisors.

"Every owner eventually faces the biggest financial decision of their life, and nearly all of them face it as first-timers," said Scott Yenor, CEO of Dealade. "Everything in this market activates the day an owner decides to sell. The decade before that has been empty. That is where value is actually created, and it is where we are building. When an owner can watch value the way they watch revenue, the market changes shape. Price stops reflecting who was prepared and starts reflecting what was built."

Dealade is independent and available now. Visit dealade.com.

About Dealade

Dealade is the owner-first M&A platform for the lower middle market, giving owners a private place to understand, improve, and track what their company is worth, collaborate with a team, and control the timing and sale of their business.

Learn more at dealade.com.

Media Contact

Jason Holley

Impact Partners

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SOURCE Dealade