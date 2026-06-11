Debbie's Dream Foundation and AACR Announce Innovation and Discovery Grant to Advance Gastric Cancer Research

New grant opportunity will support innovative gastric cancer research project aimed at accelerating scientific discovery and improving patient outcomes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF), in collaboration with the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), is proud to announce the AACR-Debbie's Dream Foundation Innovation and Discovery Grant, a research funding opportunity designed to encourage innovative ideas and accelerate progress in gastric cancer research.

The grant supports new research aimed at improving detection, treatment, and outcomes for people affected by gastric cancer. Applications are open to researchers currently working in the gastric cancer field, as well as investigators from other areas of cancer and biomedical research whose work may help drive new discoveries and advances in stomach cancer care.

The grant will provide $100,000 over two years, with $50,000 awarded in 2026 and an additional $50,000 in 2027, to support the continuation of the research project. Funding may be used for laboratory supplies, equipment, research-related expenses, and supplemental salary support. In addition to financial support, the recipient will participate in AACR's Annual Grantee Recognition Event and annual Grantee Summit, creating opportunities to collaborate with fellow researchers, exchange ideas, and encourage continued innovation in cancer research, while also engaging in roundtable discussions, connecting with AACR leadership, and hearing keynote presentations from seasoned investigators and receiving guidance on career development.

"Research gives hope to patients and families facing stomach cancer," said Amanda Pullinger, CEO of Debbie's Dream Foundation. "In collaboration with AACR, we are proud to support innovative research that can lead to earlier detection, better treatments, and improved outcomes for future generations."

Since 2014, Debbie's Dream Foundation and AACR have worked together to advance groundbreaking gastric cancer research and support investigators committed to improving outcomes for patients and families impacted by the disease. Through this ongoing collaboration, DDF has contributed approximately $1.65 million to support innovative research grants, early-career investigators, and AACR Scholar-in-Training Awards that encourage the next generation of researchers pursuing advances in gastric cancer prevention, treatment, and care. Combined with DDF's direct investments in research at leading institutions such as Massachusetts General Hospital and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the Foundation has committed more than $2.5 million to gastric cancer research since 2014. Together, these investments have supported more than 20 researchers and trainees dedicated to advancing gastric cancer prevention, treatment, and care. These efforts continue to drive scientific discovery, foster collaboration, and move the field closer to better outcomes for stomach cancer patients worldwide.

Applicants for this grant must hold a doctoral degree (PhD, MD, MD/PhD, or equivalent), be independent investigators, and be affiliated with an academic, medical, or nonprofit research institution. Applications addressing any aspect of gastric cancer research are eligible for consideration.

The deadline to apply for the AACR-Debbie's Dream Foundation Innovation and Discovery Grant is July 22, 2026. Additional application details can be found at https://www.aacr.org/grants/aacr-debbies-dream-foundation-innovation-and-discovery-grant/

For more information about Debbie's Dream Foundation's programs and initiatives, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing research funding, and providing international education and support to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF's ultimate goal is to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, and in Canada, Germany, and Japan. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream a reality. To learn more, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks, Communications Director

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

[email protected]

www.DebbiesDream.org

SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer