Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Thanks Its 2025 Industry Partners for Advancing Critical Programs and Patient Support

DDF acknowledges the critical support from industry partners that helped make the year a success.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) proudly concludes a transformative year shaped by expanded programming, strengthened global partnerships, and a renewed commitment to serving patients and families facing stomach cancer. The organization's progress in 2025 was made possible through the unwavering support of its industry partners, whose generosity fueled essential education, support, and advocacy initiatives worldwide.

This year, DDF continued to build on its mission by enhancing patient resources, deepening community outreach, and introducing new educational platforms that broadened the foundation's global reach. With more families seeking guidance, support, and reliable information than ever before, DDF's programs reflected a deliberate effort to meet the evolving needs of the stomach cancer community.

"The continued generosity and partnership of our sponsors make it possible for DDF to meet the evolving needs of the stomach cancer community," said Michael Ehren, DDF Board President. "In 2025, we expanded existing programs, launched innovative new platforms, and reached more patients worldwide. None of this progress would be possible without the committed support of our partners."

At the core of DDF's 2025 achievements was the Patient Resource Education Program (PREP), which provided mentorship, monthly support groups, information kits, and expanded holistic support through an ongoing partnership with Gilda's Club South Florida. These offerings ensured that patients and caregivers remained connected, informed, and supported throughout their journeys. PREP was made possible through the support of Astellas, Amgen, Daiichi-Sankyo, Gilead, Lilly, Merck, and Taiho Oncology.

DDF's educational initiatives also grew significantly, including both national and international gastric cancer symposia that offered patients and caregivers direct access to world-renowned clinicians, researchers, and advocates. Alongside these symposia, DDF delivered a full slate of traditional webinars that addressed critical topics ranging from treatment updates to genetic risk, nutrition, and survivorship. These educational efforts were supported by Astellas, Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, Taiho Oncology, Arcus Biosciences, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with international programs benefitting from pending support from Amgen, AstraZeneca, and Bristol Myers Squibb.

A major highlight of 2025 was the launch of From the Gut: Real Talk on Stomach Cancer, DDF's first-ever educational podcast series. Designed to bring medically accurate, compassionate conversations to a broad and diverse audience, the podcast featured survivors, experts, caregivers, and patient advocates who shared real-life experiences and vital insights. The podcast was supported by Astellas, Merck, Arcus Biosciences, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Taiho Oncology.

DDF continued to strengthen its leadership in providing accessible, expert-led education through its Doctors On Call program. This initiative offered timely information on treatment options, side-effect management, screening, and survivorship, making it a critical resource for families worldwide. The program was supported by Astellas, Merck, Arcus Biosciences, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Taiho Oncology. Additionally, DDF expanded its dedicated Nutrition Program, offering cooking demonstrations, dietary guidance, and practical resources to empower patients throughout treatment. Astellas, Lilly, and Merck supported these efforts.

Advancing health equity also remained central to DDF's mission. Through targeted outreach, multilingual education, and collaborations with community organizations, DDF worked to reduce persistent gaps in awareness and access to care. This work was supported by Astellas, Merck, and Tito's Handmade Vodka and helped bring essential resources to underserved communities across the United States.

Community impact also extended through DDF's PREP volunteer events, which saw continued growth in participation and reach. Through volunteer-driven service initiatives, DDF delivered support and resources to families nationwide, made possible by Astellas, Amgen, Daiichi-Sankyo, Gilead, Lilly, Merck, and Taiho Oncology. Earlier this year, DDF also hosted its 2025 Advocacy Day and Retreat during the 13th Annual Capitol Hill Advocacy Day. Through briefings, training, and educational workshops, the event empowered survivors and caregivers to advocate for federal research funding and policy change. Support for Advocacy Day was provided by Merck, with Arcus Biosciences, Taiho Oncology, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals supporting the Retreat.

DDF is immensely grateful for the steadfast partnership of its 2025 sponsors, whose dedicated support made this year's achievements and expanded outreach possible. As the foundation looks toward 2026 and beyond, it remains inspired by the progress achieved through collaboration and driven by its mission to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality. For more information about DDF's programs and how you can get involved, please visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing research funding, and providing international education and support to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF's ultimate goal is to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, and in Canada, Germany, and Japan. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream a reality. To learn more, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks, Communications Director

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

[email protected]

www.DebbiesDream.org

SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer