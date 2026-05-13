Debevoise & Plimpton Releases Its Spring 2026 Private Equity Report

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announced today the release of its Spring 2026 Private Equity Report.

While the private equity industry is operating under more favorable conditions than in recent years, sponsors must continue to adapt to an environment shaped by regulatory fragmentation, technological disruption and ongoing innovation in fund structures and dealmaking.

The Spring 2026 issue of the Private Equity Report explores these dynamics in depth, offering practical insights on developments spanning merger control, tax reform, AI-related risk, secondaries, insurance partnerships and evolving product structures across global markets. Articles include:

Same Asset, New Vehicle, Old Duties: Fiduciary Duty Risks in Continuation Vehicle Transactions

The Operating Company Model: A Different Path to Private Markets in Private Wealth

EU Regulatory Reform Jumpstarts Evergreen Funds

Navigating Your Strategic Relationship with an Insurer, from LOI to Effective Date

The Chaotic State of U.S. Merger Control

Navigating the UK's New Carried Interest Tax Regime

Protecting Privilege in Cyber Incident Response: Key Lessons from Litigation

AI Washing: The Latest False Advertising Battleground

Deal Risks in the New Space Race

Please read the full report here.

About the Debevoise Private Equity Group

A trusted partner and legal advisor to a majority of the world's largest private equity firms, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP has been a market leader in the Private Equity industry for almost 50 years. The firm's Private Equity Group brings together the diverse skills and capabilities of more than 500 lawyers around the world from a multitude of practice areas, working together to advise our clients across the entire private equity life cycle. The Group's strong track record, leading-edge insights, deep bench and commitment to unified, agile teams are why, year after year, clients quoted in Chambers Global, Chambers USA, The Legal 500 and PEI cite Debevoise for our close-knit partnership, breadth of resources and relentless focus on results.

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is a premier law firm with market-leading practices, a global perspective and strong New York roots. We deliver effective solutions to our clients' most important legal challenges, applying clear commercial judgment and a distinctively collaborative approach.

SOURCE Debevoise & Plimpton LLP