Debevoise Strengthens Private Funds Platform with Addition of Karen Chao

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP today announced that Karen Chao has joined the firm as a partner in its Investment Management Group in New York.

Ms. Chao advises private equity firms and alternative asset managers on the formation, structuring and operation of private investment funds, as well as on firm governance and economic arrangements.

Karen Chao, Partner, Investment Management Group, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Presiding Partner Peter Furci said, "Debevoise continues to see strong momentum across our private capital client base, and we are investing strategically to meet the evolving needs of sponsors. That is particularly true for our marquee Investment Management practice, which has earned a market-leading reputation through decades of advising clients across fund structures, strategies and market cycles. Karen's arrival reflects our continued commitment to this important area and further strengthens our ability to support sponsors throughout the lifecycle of their businesses."

Global Chair of the Investment Management Group Rebecca Silberstein said, "Fund sponsors today are navigating increasingly complex challenges, and seek experienced counsel who have a deep understanding of fundraising dynamics and investor needs. Karen has built an outstanding reputation as a talented funds lawyer who operates with commercial judgment and market insight. We are delighted to welcome her to the team."

Ms. Chao said, "Debevoise has been a leader in the private capital space since this industry began. The firm is well known for its cohesive delivery of seamless client service to a truly marquee client base. I am eager to join the exceptional Debevoise funds platform and look forward to bringing my energy and commitment to serving the firm's clients."

Prior to joining Debevoise, Ms. Chao was a partner in the New York office of another international law firm. Ms. Chao received her LL.B. from the University of Sydney in 2005 and her B.A. from Queen's University in 2001.

Debevoise is a recognized leader in the private funds industry, having advised sponsors of, or investors in, more than 3,700 private investment funds with committed capital of well over $6.3 trillion. Guided by a driving commitment to client service, the firm's Investment Management Group advises a global roster of fund sponsors and institutional investors across all major investment strategies, covering organization and economic arrangements for sponsors, fund formation, downstream transactions, exits, firm and fund restructurings, investor-side work, secondaries and wind downs. The team's collaborative approach engages the firm's entire range of talent and capabilities, creating a significant competitive advantage in anticipating and responding to market forces.

SOURCE Debevoise & Plimpton LLP