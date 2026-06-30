Debevoise Names Six New Counsel

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announces that Michael Godbe, Molly Maass, Eric Olmesdahl, Justin Rassi, Adam Saunders and Amy Zimmerman have been named counsel, effective July 1.

Michael Godbe is based in the New York office and a member of the Restructuring Group and the Liability Management & Special Situations team. His practice focuses on advising debtors, investors, and other stakeholders in complex restructuring matters, including in- and out-of-court reorganizations, liability management transactions and distressed asset transactions. Mr. Godbe received his J.D. from Columbia Law School in 2017, where he was a James Kent scholar, a Harlan Fiske Stone scholar and a Hamilton Fellow, and his B.A. magna cum laude from the University of Southern California in 2014.

Molly Maass is based in the New York office and a member of the Commercial Litigation Group. Her practice focuses on representing sponsors, directors, financial advisors and other stakeholders in chapter 11 proceedings, liability management disputes, post-bankruptcy litigation and other distressed situations. From 2020 to 2021, Ms. Maass clerked for the Hon. Raymond J. Dearie of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Ms. Maass received her J.D. from New York University School of Law in 2017 and her B.A. magna cum laude from Northwestern University in 2012.

Eric Olmesdahl is based in the London office and a member of the firm's Investment Management Group. His practice focuses on advising institutional and independent sponsors of private funds, as well as funds of funds, in a broad range of regulatory matters. Mr. Olmesdahl completed the First State Examination at Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn in 2009. He is admitted as a solicitor in England & Wales and admitted to the German Bar.

Justin Rassi is based in the New York office and a member of the firm's International Dispute Resolution Group. His practice focuses on high-stakes international arbitration and cross-border commercial litigation, with a particular emphasis on advocacy in complex, multi-jurisdictional disputes. Prior to joining Debevoise, Mr. Rassi clerked for the Hon. Justice V.M. Bell AC of the High Court of Australia. He received his LL.M. from New York University School of Law in 2016 and both his LL.B. with First Class Honors and B.com with Distinction from the University of New South Wales in 2012. Mr. Rassi is admitted to practice in New York and New South Wales.

Adam Saunders is based in the New York office and a member of the firm's Commercial Litigation and Antitrust Groups. His practice focuses on complex commercial litigation in federal and state courts, including antitrust, contractual disputes and trade secret litigation, as well as antitrust counseling and merger clearance matters before the U.S. antitrust agencies. Mr. Saunders received his J.D. summa cum laude from Rutgers School of Law – Newark in 2017 and his B.S. with honors from the University of Maryland in 2012.

Amy Zimmerman is based in the New York office and a member of the firm's Commercial Litigation Group. Her practice focuses on securities and shareholder disputes, consumer class actions, mergers and acquisitions litigation and complex commercial disputes. Prior to joining Debevoise, Ms. Zimmerman served as a law clerk for the Hon. Gerard E. Lynch of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. She received her J.D. magna cum laude from the New York University School of Law in 2017 and her B.A. from Yale University with distinction in 1994.

SOURCE Debevoise & Plimpton LLP