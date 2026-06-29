Debevoise Strengthens Private Capital Finance Platform with Addition of Andrea Hwang

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announces that Andrea Hwang has joined the firm as a partner in the Leveraged and Corporate Finance practice in New York. Her arrival further strengthens the firm's private capital finance platform, consistent with the firm's strategic priorities.

Ms. Hwang brings nearly two decades of experience advising private equity sponsors, their portfolio companies and other corporate borrowers on complex financing transactions, including acquisition financings, recapitalizations and asset-based credit facilities. Her practice spans a broad range of financing structures.

Presiding Partner Peter Furci said, "We continue to grow our private capital practices organically and laterally to meet increasing demand from our clients, who are ramping up transactional activity across the board. Our leveraged finance practice is central to our clients' growth strategies. Andrea's deep experience advising sponsor clients on sophisticated financings makes her an excellent addition to our team."

Co-Chair of the Leveraged and Corporate Finance practice Ryan Rafferty said, "Our clients are in growth mode and navigating increasingly complex financing structures. They require consistent access to seasoned leveraged finance partners who can lead negotiations and drive execution. Andrea strengthens the depth of our bench and reflects our active and ongoing investment in growing this team."

Ms. Hwang said, "This is a time of strong momentum for Debevoise, and an exciting time to join. The firm's collaborative culture, focus on institutional client relationships and commitment to growing its leveraged finance platform make it an ideal place to expand my practice."

Prior to joining Debevoise, Ms. Hwang was a partner in the New York office of another international law firm. Ms. Hwang received her J.D. from UCLA School of Law in 2007 and her B.A. from Johns Hopkins University in 2004.

SOURCE Debevoise & Plimpton LLP