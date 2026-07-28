Edward Rishty Named Chair of Debevoise Real Estate Group

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP today announced that Edward Rishty has been appointed Chair of the Real Estate Group, effective immediately. He succeeds Peter Irwin, who will become the firm's next General Counsel as of October 1. Chris Tahbaz, who has served as General Counsel for the past eight years, will retire at the end of the year.

Edward Rishty, Chair, Real Estate Group, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Nicole Mesard, Deputy Presiding Partner and a member of the Real Estate Group, said, "We are grateful to Peter for his exceptional leadership of our Real Estate Group for more than 14 years. As Chair, he strengthened the practice, expanded its capabilities and reinforced its reputation for commercial, client-focused advice. We look forward to Peter continuing to serve the firm as General Counsel."

Ms. Mesard added, "Eddie is an outstanding lawyer whose judgment and collaborative approach have earned the confidence of clients and colleagues across the firm. He combines deep transactional experience with a practical approach to serving clients and leading teams. We are confident he will guide the Real Estate Group with the same commitment to excellence that has long defined the practice."

Peter Furci, Presiding Partner, said, "Chris's practical judgment and thoughtful counsel have been invaluable to the partnership and firm leadership in navigating an increasingly complex environment. He has also built a highly capable Office of the General Counsel and a strong team that is well positioned to support Peter and the firm going forward. We are deeply grateful for Chris's many contributions to the firm and wish him all the best in his retirement."

Mr. Rishty focuses his practice on advising private equity funds, hedge funds, real estate developers, prominent family offices and sovereign wealth funds on the acquisition, disposition, financing and development of real estate, as well as joint venture and capital markets transactions involving real estate.

Debevoise's Real Estate Group advises a diverse client base on sophisticated real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures, development projects, financings, restructurings and leasing transactions. The Group represents private equity funds, financial institutions, real estate investment trusts, pension funds, hedge funds, public companies and other domestic and international investors, working closely with lawyers across the firm to deliver practical, multidisciplinary solutions.

SOURCE Debevoise & Plimpton LLP