Dechra Opens New Global Headquarters in Boston, Invests $60,000 in Local Community Partnerships

"Massachusetts is proud to welcome Dechra's global headquarters to Boston," said Governor Maura Healey. "Companies choose our state because of our exceptional talent, leading research institutions, and strong life sciences ecosystem. As a global leader in animal health, Dechra will be a valuable addition to our innovation economy, and we are grateful for its support of local organizations working to strengthen communities across Greater Boston. We look forward to Dechra's continued success in Massachusetts."

Elevating the human-animal bond in Boston

As an active new member of the community, Dechra announced two strategic partnerships, both rooted in elevating the power of pets and the science behind the human-animal bond, ultimately strengthening its presence in communities across Boston:

Pet Partners , a national leader in animal-assisted therapy and education, will receive $50,000 to expand animal therapy programs across the city. These range from offering comprehensive education, evaluation, certification and insurance for volunteers and their therapy animals.

, a national leader in animal-assisted therapy and education, will receive $50,000 to expand animal therapy programs across the city. These range from offering comprehensive education, evaluation, certification and insurance for volunteers and their therapy animals. The Boston Police Foundation will receive $10,000 to support community engagement initiatives associated with the Boston Police Department's Comfort Dog Program. By creating positive interactions involving Copper, the department's first comfort dog, these initiatives help foster trust, connection, and stronger relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

"These partnerships mark the beginning of our long-term efforts to make a difference in our community and establish deep roots here in Boston," said Jesper Nordengaard, Dechra's chief executive officer. "We are focused on increasing awareness of the important role animals can play in public health, emotional wellbeing, and community connection. It's only day one and we're grateful to already be playing an active role in our new community."

"Every day, we see the powerful impact that therapy animals can have on people facing stress, illness, isolation, and other challenges," said Traci Pryor, Chief Development Officer at Pet Partners. "As demand for animal-assisted interventions continues to grow, partnerships like this help expand access to programs that bring comfort, connection, and emotional support to more people throughout Greater Boston. We are excited to work alongside Dechra to strengthen awareness of the human-animal bond and the positive role animals can play in healthier communities."

"Copper has quickly become a familiar and welcome presence throughout Boston, helping create moments of connection in schools, neighborhoods, community events, and during times when people need support most," said Daniel Linskey, President and Chairman of the Board at the Boston Police Foundation. "We have seen firsthand how animals can break down barriers, start conversations, and strengthen relationships between officers and the communities we serve. This work is made possible through support from community partners like Dechra."

Identifying Local Perspectives

Dechra recently commissioned The Dechra Connection Report, an inaugural public opinion survey, to guide community efforts and identify local perspectives on pet health, wellbeing, and the role animals play in communities.

Based on a sample size of 200 Boston residents, the survey revealed the following primary findings:

98% of respondents agreed that interactions with animals can have a positive impact on human health, with 93% also believing they could create stronger, more connected communities

88% believe that community-based pet health programs are important

79% believe that it is important for the Greater Boston community to invest in programs that bring people and pets together

68% said they would be likely to participate in a community-based program that supports pet health

Over 80% of respondents believe that therapy animal programs can have great impact in settings like hospitals, senior living facilities and other healthcare environments.

"The survey findings reinforced something we already believed—that people increasingly see pet wellbeing, human wellbeing, and community wellbeing as interconnected," said Laura Olsen, President, North America, Dechra. "The message was remarkably consistent: people want more opportunities to experience the benefits of the human-animal bond in their communities. As we establish our new home in Boston, we look forward to supporting partnerships and programs that help make those connections possible."

More Than an Office

The new headquarters establishes a collaboration hub for employees, customers, partners and researchers. It supports Dechra's continued investment to accelerate growth in veterinary specialty care in North America while advancing a remote-first collaboration model.

"We intentionally designed our Boston headquarters to be more than an office," said Nordengaard. "We wanted to create a place where employees, customers, researchers, industry leaders, and community partners can come together to share ideas, learn from one another, and build meaningful relationships. Boston's culture of innovation is fueled by collaboration, and we are excited to contribute to—and learn from—that ecosystem."

Dechra plans to continue working alongside local organizations, civic leaders, and community partners to help convene conversations and collaborative efforts centered on pet health, access to care, and the positive impact of animals in people's lives.

Learn more about the new global headquarter facility here, and more about the survey here.

About Dechra

Dechra is a global specialist in veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of high-quality veterinary products to support animal health and welfare worldwide. For more information, visit www.dechra.com.

About Pet Partners

Pet Partners is the leader in the therapy animal field for registering volunteer teams. Since 1977, we have supported thousands of teams in making millions of meaningful visits across the country and around the world. Through the human-animal bond, we can improve the physical, social, and emotional lives of both the people and animals involved. Pet Partners supports volunteer teams by offering the highest quality preparation, an unmatched approach to evaluation and registration—for nine different types of animals—and a focus on connections. We elevate the importance of therapy animal visits, and our teams help build a healthier and happier world for us all. Whether or not you have a pet, learn more about sharing the human-animal bond by visiting petpartners.org.

About the Boston Police Foundation

The Boston Police Foundation is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit partner of the Boston Police Department. Its mission is to "Back Up Boston's Finest," the brave men and women of the Boston Police Department by supporting Community Policing and Officer Wellness and Safety that falls outside the Department's budget. The Boston Police Foundation COP (Community Opportunity Programs) fund supports many opportunities for officers to work with youth, older residents and all of our community members. A consistent presence at these engagement opportunities is Copper, the BPD comfort dog. A few examples of events or programs supported by the Boston Police Foundation would be Jr. Police Academies, Walk the Beat, school vacation activities, Shop with a Cop — and more!

Media Contact:

Lauren Dorsch, VP, Corporate Affairs and Global Communications, Dechra

Tel: 913-914-6903

Email: [email protected]

www.dechra.com

@Dechra

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SOURCE Dechra