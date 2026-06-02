Dechra Awards Nearly $80,000 in U.S. Charitable Donations Through Employee-Led Giving Program

Two organizations, Heartland Therapeutic Riding, Inc. and Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, were selected by the U.S. Giving Committee as this year's top recipients, each receiving $10,000. Both nonprofits were recognized as exemplars of Dechra's vision and mission for bringing the human-animal bond to life through therapy and adoption.

The remaining 22 organizations will each receive approximately $2,700 in funding.

"At Dechra, we know that strong communities are built in many different ways," said Laura Olsen, President, North America, Dechra. "What makes this program so special is that it reflects our people, giving employees an opportunity to speak up and champion causes that are personally important to them and the communities they care about."

Top Recipients

Heartland Therapeutic Riding, Inc.

Heartland Therapeutic Riding, Inc. (HTR), located outside Kansas City, was nominated by Dechra Regulatory Affairs Specialist Jenn Schwanke, who was inspired by the organization's impact through equine-assisted services and her personal experience volunteering there.

The organization provides equine-assisted services that enhance the physical and emotional well-being of individuals with disabilities and diverse needs, demonstrating the profound impact animals can have on human health and quality of life.

"This monetary donation from Dechra allows us to expand access to all our programs, and to continue strengthening the life-changing connection between humans and horses," said Amy Wheeler, General Manager, HTR. "Over the years, Dechra employees have also provided hands-on volunteer help, and we are deeply grateful for all their support."

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue

Located in San Francisco, Muttville Senior Dog Rescue was nominated by Dechra Senior Territory Sales Manager, East Bay, Mary VanDecaveye, who shared that she is constantly inspired by Muttville's dedicated staff and adopted a dog named Sophie for her father from the organization 10 years ago.

As California's first senior dog rescue organization, Muttville focuses on rescuing and rehoming senior dogs, improving both animal welfare and adopters' lives through companionship and care.

"Dechra's generosity helps us give senior dogs a second chance while enriching the lives of the people who welcome them into their homes," said Jen Tacy, Veterinary Program Director, Muttville Senior Dog Rescue.

Additional 2026 Donation Recipients

The following organizations will also receive funding from Dechra (listed alphabetically):

Turning Employee Passion into Community Impact

Dechra's Giving Committees are employee-led groups responsible for awarding funding to nonprofits actively making a difference in the communities where Dechra colleagues live and work. Committee members serve in a voluntary capacity for two-year terms and cover different areas of the U.S.

The committees reflect Dechra's core values in action, including dedication, ambition, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in how the company supports its communities. They also reinforce a culture where employees are encouraged to speak up, collaborate, and champion causes they care about.

Ongoing Commitment to Giving Back

Over the past several years, Dechra has contributed more than $350,000 to nonprofit organizations across the U.S., reflecting its commitment to strengthening the human-animal bond, building meaningful relationships, and creating moments that matter and make an impact.

About Dechra

Dechra is a global specialist in veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of high-quality veterinary products to support animal health and welfare worldwide. For more information, visit: www.dechra.com.

Media Contacts



Dechra

Lauren Dorsch

[email protected]

913-914-6903

Heartland Therapeutic Riding, Inc.

Amy Wheeler

[email protected]

913-897-3939

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue

Samantha Benedict

[email protected]

415-272-4172 Ext. 717

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987919/Heartland.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987921/Muttville.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919560/5987858/Dechra_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987920/Heartland_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987922/MUTTVILLE_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Dechra