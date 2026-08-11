Decile Launches First Ecommerce Analytics and Activation MCP, Bringing Customer Intelligence Directly into AI Workflows

New MCP enables marketers to analyze customer data and segment audiences from within enterprise AI platforms including Claude and ChatGPT

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decile, a customer intelligence platform that puts analyst-level insights in the hands of ecommerce brands, today announced the launch of the Decile MCP, enabling marketers to access Decile's ecommerce analytics, customer insights, and audience segment creation tools directly within AI assistants such as Claude and ChatGPT.

Rather than switching between dashboards or exporting reports, marketers can ask natural language questions about their customers and immediately turn those insights into actionable audience segments for advertising and marketing campaigns. The Decile MCP connects enterprise AI platforms directly to a brand's enriched first-party customer data, allowing teams to leverage Decile's ecommerce context and trusted, brand-specific insights instead of generic AI responses.

Using the Decile MCP, marketers can ask questions such as, "Which personas are most valuable to my brand?" or "Create a segment of female home owners between 30-45." Within the same conversation, users can create and save audience segments for activation on connected advertising and marketing platforms, streamlining workflows while reducing the time between analysis and execution.

"This milestone marks where the industry is headed. We believe that the next generation of business intelligence, analysis and marketing activation will not happen in standalone dashboards or vertical analytics suites; it will happen inside agentic workspaces. Modern brands want their analytics and marketing tools consolidated into the surface they're already working in," said Cary Lawrence, Decile CEO. "But without secure access to your data, the enterprise agentic platforms are guessing the answer to your questions at best. Decile provides enriched data, brand context and ecommerce experience to provide meaningful and actionable results."

Unlike general-purpose AI tools that rely on limited context, the Decile MCP grounds every response in a brand's own customer data which has been enriched by Decile, including purchase history, lifetime value, demographics and other ecommerce-specific insights. This foundation enables more accurate analysis, more relevant recommendations and faster audience activation for marketing teams.

Key capabilities include:

Conversational access to ecommerce customer analytics using natural language

Agentic audience creation and segmentation from within enterprise AI platforms

Responses grounded in enriched first-party customer data and ecommerce-specific modeling

The Decile ecommerce analytics and activation MCP is available today through the Anthropic Connectors Directory, ChatGPT and other MCP-compatible AI clients.

To learn more or connect Decile, visit https://www.decile.com/.

About Decile

Decile is a customer intelligence platform built for ecommerce brands, helping marketers better understand customer behavior through enriched first-party data and advanced analytics. By combining data enrichment with AI-powered insights and audience activation, Decile enables brands to analyze customer performance, identify high-value audiences and turn insights into action across their marketing ecosystem to make smarter, data-driven marketing decisions. Learn more at decile.com.

SOURCE Decile