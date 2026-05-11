Decile Expands Its AI Analyst Capabilities to Include Instant Audience Generation, Turning Insights Into Actionable Segments in Seconds

New AI-powered functionality for eCommerce brands generates ready-to-use customer segments with built-in logic and sizing, directly from natural language queries

Key Highlights

Generate advanced audience segments directly from Luma conversations

Select whether segments are static or auto-refresh, so they're always up-to-date

Save customer audiences instantly for immediate use in campaigns

Push newly created segments to marketing and advertising platforms directly from Decile for activation

ARLINGTON, Va., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decile, an AI-powered ecommerce analytics platform, today announced the expansion of its AI analyst, Luma by Decile, introducing instant audience generation. The release launches the ability to create audience segments directly from Luma conversations, allowing ecommerce teams to turn natural language requests into ready-to-use customer segments within seconds. Each segment includes a name, description, size and underlying logic, for immediate campaign activation.

"Ecommerce teams have always struggled with the gap between insight and action," said Cary Lawrence, CEO of Decile. "You might identify a high-value customer cohort, but turning that into a usable audience can take hours or require technical resources. Luma eliminates that gap entirely. Now you can go from insight to segment to activation in minutes."

With the new capability, users can ask Luma to define a customer group, such as recent purchasers or high-LTV customers, and receive a ready-to-use audience immediately. Luma generates a structured segment card within the chat interface, complete with a suggested name, description, audience size and the underlying logic. Users can choose whether the audience is static, or auto-refreshed for dynamic segments. Ecommerce teams can then review the segment, make edits if needed, and choose to save or dismiss it on the spot. Once saved, the new audience appears immediately in the user's audience library. It can be sent to marketing and advertising platforms directly from Decile for one-click activation.

In addition to automatic generation, Luma gives operators full control to refine segments before saving:

Edit audience names and descriptions directly within the chat

See character limits and inline validation in real time

Reset edits back to Luma's original suggestions with a single click

This balance of automation and control ensures teams can move quickly without sacrificing precision or governance.

Building audiences has often required coordination across analytics, engineering, and marketing teams, along with manual queries and delays between insight and action. Luma by Decile removes that friction by generating segments from the same data model used for analysis, maintaining consistency from discovery through execution.

The result is a faster, more intuitive workflow where ecommerce teams can:

Identify marketing opportunities

Instantly build target audiences

Activate campaigns without delay

This launch represents a significant step forward in Decile's vision for Luma as a true AI analyst that doesn't just answer questions, but enables business outcomes.

As brands face increasing pressure to act on data in real time, the ability to move seamlessly from analysis to execution is becoming a competitive necessity. With instant audience generation, Luma seamlessly connects powerful CDP capabilities with advanced analytics and pulls it all together into a single, unified experience.

To learn more about Luma by Decile, visit https://decile.com/features/luma-ai/.

About Decile

Decile is an AI-powered ecommerce analytics platform. It turns complex and disconnected data into clear, actionable insights and recommendations - instantly. Decile's proprietary data model is tailored for ecommerce brands, delivering the clarity and confidence to grow profitably.

Decile is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company.

SOURCE Decile