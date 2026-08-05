Deepcoin Attends Exclusive AFA Sponsor Day, Partnering with Argentine Football Association to Drive Global Strategy

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An official delegation from Deepcoin recently visited the "Lionel Andrés Messi" Ezeiza Training Center in Buenos Aires, attending the exclusive AFA Sponsor Day hosted by the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

The high-profile event brought together top AFA leadership and sports icons, including AFA President Claudio Tapia, Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer Leandro Petersen, legendary 1990 World Cup hero Sergio Goycochea, and members of the national team coaching staff. Together, they gathered with key global partners like Deepcoin to celebrate shared achievements.

During the event, AFA executives and coaching staff delivered keynote speeches outlining the organization's vision, global brand expansion plans, and core values, while reflecting on the legendary journey of the 2026 World Cup. The association also unveiled several major strategic initiatives and exclusive updates.

As an official partner, Deepcoin's participation highlights the strong mutual trust between the two organizations and marks another significant step forward in bridging fintech with top-tier global sports IPs. Looking ahead, Deepcoin will continue working closely with the AFA to deliver innovative experiences and lasting value to football fans and users worldwide.

About Deepcoin

Founded in 2019, Deepcoin features an independent crypto asset trading system and the industry's most advanced matching engine. With over seven years of stable operation, Deepcoin remains dedicated to the cryptocurrency sector, providing secure and innovative services to global users. In 2026, Deepcoin's strategic partnership with the world champion Argentine National Football Team marks a new era of empowering users through the collision of sporting passion and financial innovation.

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SOURCE Deepcoin