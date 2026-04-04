Deepcoin Partners with Polymarket to Launch "Event Contract"

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, April 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepcoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a strategic partnership with Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market, to officially launch its innovative "Event Contract" feature. With a forward-looking strategy, Deepcoin became the first centralized exchange (CEX) to establish an official partnership with Polymarket as early as February 26 of this year. Through ultra-convenient interactive design and professional mechanisms, the newly launched Event Contract perfectly align with the core trading habits of CEX users, opening a premier gateway to trading real-world events.

Deep Integration with Polymarket: Enjoy Top-Tier Global Event Liquidity on a CEX

The Event Contract launched by Deepcoin achieve a seamless integration with Polymarket's underlying logic. Deepcoin users can now directly participate in trending contracts on Polymarket through their existing platform accounts. While enjoying the lightning-fast execution and premium trading experience of a CEX, users are empowered with real market quotes and liquidity support perfectly synchronized with the world's top event markets.

Upgraded Trading Experience: Deep Underlying Integration and Professional Mechanisms

Unlike the rushed "Beta" versions or simple page embedding introduced by other platforms in the industry, Deepcoin leverages its official partnership with Polymarket to achieve deep integration of underlying logic and synchronized settlement. This not only ensures that the pricing volatility of every event contract on the platform is completely consistent with global consensus, but it also thoroughly eliminates the risks of liquidity shortages or black-box operations often found in isolated markets, guaranteeing absolute trading transparency.

At the product interaction level, Deepcoin has deeply analyzed the core demands of CEX users, executing a comprehensive experiential upgrade over traditional event trading models. Based on insights into the daily habits of professional traders, Deepcoin has crafted an ultimate, minimalist one-click operational experience for front-end users, granting them far more flexible strategic space at the trading mechanism level.

Looking ahead, Deepcoin will continue to uphold its brand mission of "consistently delivering better trading products to users." Leveraging its brand heritage as an Official Regional Partner of the Argentine National Team and its first-mover partnership advantage, Deepcoin will relentlessly refine trading tools that better suit CEX user habits, ultimately creating a purer, more professional, and unparalleled trading experience.

About Deepcoin

Founded in 2019, Deepcoin features an independent crypto asset trading system and the industry's most advanced matching engine. With over seven years of stable operation, Deepcoin remains dedicated to the cryptocurrency sector, providing secure and innovative services to global users. In 2026, Deepcoin's strategic partnership with the world champion Argentine National Football Team marks a new era of empowering users through the collision of sporting passion and financial innovation.

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SOURCE Deepcoin