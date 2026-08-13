Commercial milestone demonstrates how brands can capture demand as AI becomes a new discovery and commerce layer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentic Commerce, where AI agents increasingly discover, evaluate, recommend and transact on behalf of consumers, is moving from concept toward commercial reality.

DeepLumen, the company building infrastructure for Agentic Commerce, today announced a major milestone for its flagship product, Agentic Page: more than 1,000 merchants are now live, AI-driven orders are being attributed back to participating brands, and a performance-based CPS monetization model is entering commercial rollout.

DeepLumen Agentic Page

Together, these milestones represent an important commercial proof point for a new category of infrastructure built for an AI-mediated web.

The progress also validates DeepLumen's M2AI (Marketing to AI) framework — the thesis that as AI becomes an increasingly important discovery layer, brands must learn not only how to communicate with consumers, but also how to make their products accurately understood by machines.

Agentic Page is DeepLumen's first product built around that idea to reach commercial scale.

From Human-Readable to Machine-Readable

For decades, e-commerce has been optimized primarily for human perception — visual presentation, storytelling, navigation and emotional engagement.

AI agents consume the web differently.

Rather than relying primarily on how a page looks, agents increasingly depend on structured, verifiable, machine-readable information to understand products, compare alternatives and make recommendations.

Yet much of today's commercial web was never designed for this new interface. Product information is often fragmented across pages and formats, important attributes can be difficult to interpret consistently, and dynamic websites are not always optimized for reliable machine understanding.

The result is a new infrastructure gap: a product may be visible on the web without being reliably understood by the AI systems increasingly influencing discovery and purchase decisions.

Agentic Page is designed to close that gap.

It automatically transforms product information into structured, AI-readable pages that help AI platforms and agents more accurately discover, understand, index and recommend products.

From AI Visibility to Transactions

DeepLumen has now taken Agentic Page beyond technical deployment and into measurable commercial activity.

1,000+ merchants live

Agentic Page has now been deployed across more than 1,000 merchants, creating a growing network of machine-readable commerce inventory.

Measurable AI visibility

Participating merchants have recorded significant increases in AI crawler activity, with measured cases showing AI crawler traffic growth of up to 659%.

AI-driven commerce

DeepLumen is now attributing orders generated through AI discovery back to participating merchants, with the fastest merchants receiving their first attributable AI-driven order within two days of deployment.

Performance-based monetization

DeepLumen has introduced a CPS model in which merchants pay when attributable sales are generated, aligning DeepLumen's economics directly with merchant outcomes.

The model creates a simple commercial proposition: DeepLumen succeeds when its merchants sell more through AI.

"Agentic Commerce isn't about adding another marketing channel. It's about building infrastructure for a new kind of commerce. One where AI increasingly represents the consumer.

Agentic Page is the first layer: making brands understandable to machines at scale. Crossing 1,000 merchants, seeing AI-attributed transactions happen in the real world, and beginning to monetize those outcomes means we're moving beyond the thesis. The market is starting to happen."

— Joy Wu, Co-founder & COO, DeepLumen

The M2AI Roadmap: From E-Commerce to the Machine-Readable Web

DeepLumen is beginning with e-commerce because it offers something unusually valuable: a direct path from machine visibility to measurable economic outcomes.

When an AI system discovers a product, recommends it, and that interaction contributes to a transaction, the impact can be measured.

That makes commerce a natural proving ground for M2AI.

Agentic Page is currently live on Shopify, with WooCommerce support launching next.

But e-commerce is the proving ground, not the destination.

As AI becomes a primary interface for discovering information, products, services and businesses, organizations will increasingly need to ensure that their digital presence is not only human-readable, but machine-readable.

DeepLumen sees this as a broader infrastructure transition: from a web built primarily for humans to a web increasingly accessed and acted upon by both humans and AI agents.

Building Infrastructure for the Agentic Economy

Agentic Page represents the discovery layer of a larger infrastructure stack DeepLumen is building for Agentic Commerce.

Making a machine-readable product is the beginning. The next challenge is enabling agents to interact with commercial systems — accessing real-time information, taking actions, completing transactions and learning from outcomes.

DeepLumen's broader infrastructure, including Agentic Page, Agentic Sales and the Open Commerce Protocol (OCP), is being developed toward that future.

The long-term goal is to translate the commercial web into an environment that AI agents can discover, understand, interact with and transact in.

The first 1,000 merchants are an early signal that this transition is no longer theoretical.

It has begun.

Get Started

Agentic Page is available now on the Shopify App Store.

Merchants can start free and participate in DeepLumen's performance-based model as AI-driven commerce grows.

https://apps.shopify.com/deeplumen-ai-seo-optimizer?utm_source=mcdfv33e

About DeepLumen

DeepLumen is building infrastructure for the agentic economy — translating the commercial web into an environment AI agents can discover, understand, interact with and transact in.

As the pioneer of the M2AI (Marketing to AI) framework, DeepLumen develops infrastructure and protocols that help brands participate in an increasingly AI-mediated economy.

Its technology stack includes Agentic Page, Agentic Sales and the Open Commerce Protocol (OCP), with Agentic Page now serving more than 1,000 merchants.

Website: www.deeplumen.com

Media & Partnership Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Deeplumen