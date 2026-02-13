Deeplumen Launches Agentic Page to Power Content Distribution Infrastructure for the M2AI Era

Following UCP for Java, Deeplumen Unveils Agentic Page, Enabling Brands to Move from "Persuading Humans" to "Informing Agents"

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While the industry debates the future of digital presence, one thing is clear: if an AI Agent cannot "see" you, your brand risks becoming invisible in AI-driven decision environments. Today, Deeplumen announced the launch of Agentic Page, a purpose-built solution designed to make brand content discoverable, structured, and directly actionable for AI systems.

Following the successful January release of UCP for Java, Agentic Page serves as the distribution layer of Deeplumen's Marketing-to-AI (M2AI) framework, establishing a core infrastructure layer for AI-mediated commerce.

From Super Bowl Buzz to Agentic Commerce

The recent wave of AI-themed advertisements during the Super Bowl has sparked intense debate. While many brands are using AI to create flashy visuals or quirky scripts, these remain traditional "top-of-funnel" efforts aimed at human audiences.

Deeplumen views this as a transition phase. The ultimate form of AI advertising isn't just a better video; it is Agentic Commerce. In this new reality, the "consumer" is often an AI Agent acting on behalf of a human. Success is no longer about winning a 30-second TV slot; it's about earning semantic priority within an Agent's decision-making logic.

The Renaissance of the Brand Website

In the social media era, many saw the brand website as a static reference page rather than a strategic asset. In the AI era, the official website is re-emerging as strategic digital infrastructure.

The Ultimate Source of Truth: AI Agents prioritize high-authority, first-party data. An optimized official website is one of the best ways a brand can ensure an LLM retrieves verified information rather than generating inaccurate outputs.

AI Agents prioritize high-authority, first-party data. An optimized official website is one of the best ways a brand can ensure an LLM retrieves verified information rather than generating inaccurate outputs. The AI Gateway: While social platforms are walled gardens, the brand website is the open gateway where Agents systematically crawl, interpret, and index structured data.

Agentic Page: Infrastructure for AI Visibility

Deeplumen positions Agentic Page as a category-defining solution designed to operationalize AI visibility at scale. Agentic Page functions as a "Semantic Translator" for the brand website:

First-Mover Simplicity: Agentic Page removes technical barriers by enabling brands to instantly deploy structured content protocols that Large Language Models (LLMs) can natively understand, retrieve, and cite.

Agentic Page removes technical barriers by enabling brands to instantly deploy structured content protocols that Large Language Models (LLMs) can natively understand, retrieve, and cite. Structured Authority: It shifts strategy from "visual storytelling" to "semantic logic," prioritizing machine-readable clarity to increase the likelihood of preferred AI recommendation during purchase-intent queries.

It shifts strategy from "visual storytelling" to "semantic logic," prioritizing machine-readable clarity to increase the likelihood of preferred AI recommendation during purchase-intent queries. Closing the Loop: By pairing Agentic Page (Distribution) with Deeplumen's UCP (Transaction), brands can move from being "cited" by an AI to executing transactions through autonomous AI-driven pathways.

"The Super Bowl showed us that brands want to talk about AI. Deeplumen helps brands talk to AI," says the Deeplumen leadership team. "Agentic Page provides the infrastructure layer that positions brands to compete effectively in Agent-driven commerce environments."

Announcing the "AI-Ready" Free Test Campaign

To accelerate the shift toward Agentic Commerce, Deeplumen is launching a Free Test Campaign for Agentic Pages. We invite forward-thinking brands to participate in a limited test program and experience the power of M2AI firsthand.

How to Join: Brands interested in securing their place in this test campaign can apply for the free trial by contacting our team at [email protected] .

About Deeplumen

Deeplumen is an AI-first technology company focused on the intersection of AI agents and global commerce. As the pioneers of the Marketing-to-AI (M2AI) framework, Deeplumen builds the protocols and infrastructure that allow brands to compete in environments where AI systems increasingly mediate consumer decisions.

Official Website: deeplumen.com

SOURCE Deeplumen