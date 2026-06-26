DEEPX and Sixfab Launch 'DEEPX AI HAT' to Drive Edge Physical AI on Raspberry Pi

SEOUL, South Korea, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEPX, an on-device AI semiconductor pioneer, today announced that its ultra-low-power NPU technology is powering the Sixfab AI HAT+ for Raspberry Pi 5, a new edge AI acceleration board developed by Sixfab, an edge AI hardware solutions company and Official Raspberry Pi Design Partner.

Marked as "Intelligentized by DEEPX," the product brings high-performance, low-power AI inference capabilities to the Raspberry Pi 5 ecosystem, enabling developers and enterprises to build real-time Physical AI applications at the edge.

DEEPX Ultra-Low-Power AI Acceleration Module for Raspberry Pi 5

'The DEEPX AI HAT' integrates DEEPX's proprietary NPU technology to run complex embedded AI models locally and in real time. It delivers an optimized balance of computational power and energy efficiency, enabling robust Physical AI inference in power-constrained environments such as robotics, smart agriculture, and factory automation.

"The DEEPX AI HAT offers our global community of enterprise developers and makers a highly efficient path to scale edge AI applications," said Roger Thornton, Director of Applications at Raspberry Pi.

To accelerate commercial adoption, DEEPX is rolling out a comprehensive developer package globally:

- Developer-Friendly SDKs: Software tools optimized for seamless model compilation and instant edge deployment.

"The future of Physical AI does not reside within a handful of data centers; it belongs to the billions of devices, robots, and industrial endpoints in the real world," said Lokwon Kim, CEO of DEEPX.

"By pairing Raspberry Pi's versatility with our low-power NPU, we aim to drive the democratization of Physical AI so that anyone can build and deploy advanced AI solutions." Kim added, "This launch is a cornerstone of our long-term strategy to cultivate future talent and developer ecosystems. DEEPX will expand collaborations with governments, academia, and industries worldwide to ultimately emerge as the definitive global standard platform for Physical AI."

The DEEPX AI HAT will soon be available worldwide through authorized distribution channels. Moving forward, DEEPX and Raspberry Pi anticipate further technical cooperation to elevate the platform as an enterprise-grade AI edge node.

About DEEPX

DEEPX is a leading on-device AI semiconductor company dedicated to democratizing Physical AI at the edge. Powered by its proprietary NPU architecture, DEEPX delivers high-performance, ultra-low-power solutions that enable edge devices to process sophisticated workloads—from real-time computer vision to on-device LLMs—locally. We empower industries, from robotics to smart cities, to unlock new possibilities with energy-efficient, secure, and cost-effective intelligence, visit www.deepx.ai.

About Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi is a global computer manufacturer delivering powerful and affordable computing platforms for industrial and embedded applications, makers, and education. Its world-class portfolio of single-board computers (SBCs), modules, microcontrollers, and integrated systems is supported by a comprehensive ecosystem of accessories, peripherals, and software. Together, they provide reliable, scalable solutions that power innovation across a broad range of industries. For more information, visit www.raspberrypi.com.

About Sixfab

Sixfab is an Edge AI Hardware Solutions company delivering rugged, connectivity-first hardware that brings real-time AI to the physical edge. As an Official Raspberry Pi Design Partner, Sixfab offers a off-the-shelf Edge AI development boards, production-ready edge AI computers, and custom design services for purpose-built systems. Together, Sixfab gives developers and enterprises a reliable, scalable path from prototype to global deployment across robotics, smart cities, and industrial automation. For more information, visit www.sixfab.com.

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SOURCE DEEPX