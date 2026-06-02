DEEPX Signs Global Edge AI Mass Production Partnership with AAEON at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2026

DEEPX NPU to be integrated across AAEON's full lineup of industrial computers, SBCs, and edge gateways — three-year mass production cooperation targeting smart factories, robotics, smart cities, and beyond

TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEPX Inc. (CEO Lokwon Kim), an ultra-low-power Physical AI semiconductor company, today signed a three-year Mass Production Cooperation MOU with AAEON Technology Inc. (TWSE: 6579, CEO Howard Lin), a leading provider of advanced industrial and embedded AI computing platforms, at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2026. The signing ceremony took place at the DEEPX exhibition booth in Hall 1 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, with both CEOs in attendance.

(From left) Lokwon Kim, CEO of DEEPX Inc., and Howard Lin, CEO of AAEON Technology, at the MOU signing ceremony held at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2026, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, June 2, 2026.

AAEON is one of Taiwan's foremost industrial computing companies, supplying industrial computers (IPC), embedded boards, and edge computing hardware to global markets. Under this agreement, the two companies will pursue a three-year commercialization cooperation to integrate DEEPX's AI semiconductors (NPU) across AAEON's key hardware product lines, including IPC, Single Board Computers (SBC), and edge gateways.

Going beyond a simple technology review, the core objective of this MOU is to embed DEEPX AI semiconductors into global industrial hardware product lines and scale them into commercially mass-producible products. The two companies have agreed to establish a mass production system for AI accelerator modules in standard form factors — M.2, mPCIe, PCIe cards, and COM Express boards — while also collaborating on OEM/ODM-based edge AI product development and large-scale production tailored to customer demand.

DEEPX will supply AI semiconductor chipsets and dedicated compiler and SDK support optimized for AAEON's product lines, while AAEON will lead hardware design, board form-factor specification matching, and the development of dedicated product lineups. Target sectors span smart factories and Industry 4.0, autonomous robots and AMR/AGV, smart cities, intelligent transportation, healthcare, retail, edge security, and smart agriculture.

This mass production agreement was made possible by the unrivaled business traction and commercial momentum that both companies have already demonstrated in global industrial environments. AAEON's next-generation industrial computing platforms — powered by DEEPX's production-ready semiconductors — secured initial pre-orders immediately following official certification in December 2025.

In particular, as ongoing mass-production verification with major global customers has validated exceptional power-to-performance ratios and system stability that exceed all expectations in real-world conditions, the transition from initial verification orders to large-scale commercial mass production and global scale-up is now well underway.

At COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2025, DEEPX had established a partner network of approximately 15 companies spanning Taiwan's industrial hardware landscape. One year on, that ecosystem has more than doubled — growing to over 30 partners globally — reflecting the accelerating industry demand for DEEPX's on-device AI semiconductor solutions across robotics, smart manufacturing, security, healthcare, and smart city applications.

The AAEON agreement adds significant new momentum to this trajectory: with AAEON's extensive global distribution channels, DEEPX gains substantially expanded market reach through a single strategic partnership. The two companies also plan to jointly pursue further market expansion at major global exhibitions including COMPUTEX, CES, and Embedded World, as well as through shared online and offline marketing channels.

"AAEON is the ideal partner, combining a globally proven hardware platform with the ASUS Group's extensive distribution network. With this mass production agreement, DEEPX will actively expand its presence in the global industrial market as a physical AI computing infrastructure company — delivering AI stably and efficiently inside the devices at the heart of industry." — Lokwon Kim, CEO, DEEPX Inc.

"DEEPX is setting a new standard in the edge AI market with an NPU architecture that perfectly balances power efficiency and high performance. Although DEEPX is one of our newer strategic partners, our collaboration has been exceptionally active and productive, driven by a deep alignment in addressing customer requirements for compact, low-power, and robust AI systems. By integrating AAEON's global hardware platforms with DEEPX's advanced semiconductor technology, we are well-positioned to deliver reliable, transformative edge AI solutions with long-term product availability across smart factories, healthcare, smart cities, and a wide range of industrial applications."— Howard Lin, CEO, AAEON Technology Inc.

About DEEPX Inc.

DEEPX Inc. is a South Korean fabless semiconductor company that adds intelligence to every electronic device through ultra-low-power, high-performance AI semiconductor technology. Based on its proprietary NPU architecture and DXNN SDK, DEEPX provides Physical AI infrastructure solutions across robotics, manufacturing, healthcare, security, and smart city sectors, and has secured more than 500 global patents. The company is engaged in mass production partnerships with Hyundai Motor & Kia, POSCO DX, LG U+, and Baidu, and is expanding its Physial AI ecosystem with over 50 global companies across the United States, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe.

About AAEON Technology

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON's expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.

SOURCE DEEPX