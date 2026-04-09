Deerfield Group Names Bill Veltre as Chief Media Officer

Elevation to newly created role signals agency's continued investment in performance-driven, data-first media as a cornerstone of its fully integrated model

Underscores priority to expand media capabilities, leverage scalable teams of experts, and harness AI to drive faster and more meaningful results

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deerfield Group (Deerfield), a leading integrated marketing, communications, and media partner for the healthcare and life sciences sectors, today announced the promotion of Bill Veltre to Chief Media Officer (CMO). Previously serving as Executive Vice President and Head of Media, Veltre's elevation to the C-Suite reflects the agency's strategic commitment to media as a critical, deeply integrated capability for client success across the full healthcare life cycle.

Bill Veltre, Chief Media Officer, Deerfield Group

Since joining Deerfield, Veltre has established the agency's media practice as a recognized force in the pharmaceutical and healthcare marketing landscape. Informed by his previous experience as a marketer, leading teams at several top pharmaceutical companies and large network agencies, Veltre has built Deerfield's media practice around three defining principles: purpose, precision, and performance. Under his direction, Deerfield has developed a team of highly skilled health media specialists, implemented rigorous campaign management processes, and developed a data-forward approach that enables the agency to act on real-time market signals with speed and agility.

"Bill's leadership and industry-recognized expertise in health media is central to Deerfield's growth and ability to serve as a partner with fully integrated capabilities for our clients," said Frank Burrell, CEO of Deerfield Group. "In today's complex marketplace, our clients require a partner that doesn't just offer media as an add-on, but as a deeply integrated part of a total brand solution. Bill's vision has made that a reality at Deerfield. We have seen remarkable year-over-year expansion under his guidance, and as he steps into this newly created C-Suite role, we are incredibly excited for the future innovation and measurable impact his team will continue to deliver for our clients."

As CMO, Veltre will continue to expand Deerfield's media capabilities, deepen integration across the agency's full suite of marketing and communication services, and accelerate the use of artificial intelligence and data analytics to generate faster insights and deliver measurable client outcomes. His focus on building a team united by passion will remain central to his leadership philosophy.

"I'm deeply grateful to Frank and the executive team for their partnership and for formalizing the vital role media plays in our agency's future," said Veltre. "In today's fragmented healthcare landscape, clients need a partner who can bridge the gap between complex data and human storytelling in real time. By accelerating our use of AI and advanced analytics, we are moving beyond traditional planning to deliver the kind of precision and agility that turns market signals into immediate, measurable outcomes. Ultimately, our vision is to ensure that every media touchpoint doesn't just reach the right audience, but creates meaningful impact for our clients and the patients who depend on their innovations."

Veltre's appointment underscores Deerfield's ongoing investment in specialized leadership that reflects both the evolution of the agency and the growing complexity of the healthcare marketing landscape. As one of the fastest growing independent marketing and communications partners for healthcare companies, Deerfield Group is uniquely positioned to move with greater agility than traditional company structures – responding faster to marketplace shifts, optimizing campaigns in real time, and serving as a true, unbiased media partner and extension of clients' brand teams.

About Deerfield Group

Deerfield Group is a full-service integrated marketing, communications, and media agency providing innovative solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, health tech, and consumer health companies. Deerfield's solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare organizations at all stages of their life cycle. At the core of Deerfield's philosophy is the science of storytelling, powered by data-driven insights to deliver measurable results for clients. The Company provides a full spectrum of marketing and communications services: insights and strategy, creative and digital, omnichannel marketing, media, public relations, data and analytics, sales enablement, and print management. The Company's Agency of Brand® model integrates these offerings to deliver full-service marketing and digital solutions at scale. Learn more at DeerfieldGroup.com.

Media Contact

Peg Rusconi

[email protected]

SOURCE Deerfield Group