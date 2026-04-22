Deerfield Group Launches Prismatiq™, an Intuitive Field Enablement Platform Purpose-Built for Life Sciences

New technology platform transforms strategy and data into field-ready execution across Commercial, Market Access, and Medical Affairs

Empowers field teams to confidently drive hyper-relevant, compliant, and frictionless healthcare provider (HCP) interactions

Technology solution to launch at Asembia AXS26 Summit

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deerfield Group (Deerfield), a leading integrated marketing, communications, and media partner for the healthcare and life sciences sectors, today announced the launch of Prismatiq™, an intuitive field enablement platform purpose-built for the life sciences industry. Designed to bridge the gap between brand strategy and field execution, Prismatiq equips field teams with the technology and tools to drive informed, personalized, and effective customer engagement. Deerfield will introduce Prismatiq in person at the upcoming Asembia AXS26 Summit, April 26-30, at the Wynn & Encore Las Vegas.

Prismatiq complements industry-leading CRM platforms by extending the value of existing technology investments without disrupting field workflows. The new platform connects content, data, and engagement insights in a single workspace, enabling field teams to deliver personalized, compliant interactions tailored to the needs of each HCP, their office staff, and their patients. Every content interaction is tracked, providing analytics and visibility into the messages and materials that resonate so field teams can prioritize outreach, plan smarter, and show up to every conversation with confidence.

"Field teams face growing complexity at every point of interaction, from navigating coverage and formulary requirements to personalizing content and following up with the right resources. Prismatiq was built to simplify the entire process," said Raven Stiles, Executive Vice President, Product Development at Deerfield Group. "For access conversations specifically, we put localized coverage intelligence directly into reps' hands so they can confidently connect payer data to prescribing decisions. However, Prismatiq goes beyond access and has the ability to extend into other HCP interactions. Whether a sales representative is detailing, a Medical Science Liaison (MSL) is sharing scientific content, or a brand team is tracking field engagement, the platform brings strategy, content, and insights together in a single workflow that drives more confident, compliant interactions across the board."

Prismatiq was developed to solve a persistent challenge in life sciences–how to equip field teams with the flexibility to personalize interactions while maintaining brand consistency and compliance. The solution requires a true enablement platform that connects strategy, content, data, and engagement in a single workflow–not only a content repository or bolt-on tool.

"As an agency deeply grounded in the health and life science ecosystem, we uniquely understand the pain points today's field teams and marketers face," said Frank Burrell, CEO of Deerfield Group. "Our team purpose-built Prismatiq as a proprietary solution to empower the field by transforming strategy and approved content into personalized engagement tools. We're thrilled to add Prismatiq to the integrated suite of capabilities we offer to clients to drive efficiency and agility–all powered by technology."

Stop by Deerfield Group's booth #1506 at Asembia's AXS26 Summit to learn more about Prismatiq and how it helps life sciences organizations overcome complexity and drive meaningful engagements with HCPs.

About Deerfield Group

Deerfield Group is a full-service integrated marketing, communications, and media agency providing innovative solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, health tech, and consumer health companies. Deerfield's solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare organizations at all stages of their life cycle. At the core of Deerfield's philosophy is the science of storytelling, powered by data-driven insights to deliver measurable results for clients. The Company provides a full spectrum of marketing and communications services: insights and strategy, creative and digital, omnichannel marketing, media, public relations, data and analytics, sales enablement, and print management. The Company's Agency of Brand® model integrates these offerings to deliver full-service marketing and digital solutions at scale. Learn more at DeerfieldGroup.com.

Media Contact:

Peg Rusconi, [email protected]

SOURCE Deerfield Group