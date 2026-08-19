Defense Tech Company Lyntris Raises $297.5 Million in IPO: NYSE Content Update

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Aug 19, 2026, 08:55 ET
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 19th
- Defense tech firm Lyntris (NYSE: LYNX) will make its trading debut on the NYSE.
- The firm sold 17 million shares at $17.50 apiece in its IPO.
- Lyntris will begin trading under the ticker symbol LYNX.
- INDYCAR driver Marcus Ericsson to discuss the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.
- Ericsson is coming off a victory at Markham last week.
- The Freedom 250 Grand Prix takes place August 22-23.
- LATAM Airlines (NYSE: LTM) CFO Ricardo Bottas to join NYSE Live.
- Bottas will join to discuss the firm's Q2 earnings earlier this month.
- The airline reported a year-over-year revenue increase of 28%.
- Investors await today's Fed Minutes and react to the latest corporate earnings.
Opening Bell
Russell Investments celebrates the launch of two new ETFs, CRIB and BD
Closing Bell
Citrotech (NYSE American: CITR) celebrates its uplisting to NYSE American
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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