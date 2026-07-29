Defense Unicorns and Paramify Unite to Give More Nationally Vital Organizations the Secure Foundation They Need to Succeed

This Integration Enables Defense and Federal Agencies to Automate Security Compliance and Onboard New Capabilities Faster Than Ever

SAN ANTONIO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Defense Unicorns, the leader in airgap-native software delivery and national security missions, today announced a strategic partnership with Paramify, a leading provider of compliance automation, to deliver a streamlined, scalable path to federal security compliance for defense and government customers.

"Paramify accelerates our ability to onboard new mission partners," said Dr. Rob Slaughter, CEO of Defense Unicorns. "By embedding Paramify's automation into UDS, we can take on more customers without sacrificing the security rigor that our defense environments demand."

The partnership integrates Paramify's compliance automation platform directly into Defense Unicorns' Unified Defense Stack (UDS). This further enables teams to deploy mission-critical software in complex, regulated environments with greater speed, clarity, and most importantly collaboration with critical, additional organizations.

Paramify's risk-first platform automatically maps security controls across multiple frameworks, including IL 4 and 5. This allows Defense Unicorns to simultaneously bring customers, including those operating complex programs across four to five environments, into compliance-ready postures at a pace previously not achievable. What once required significant manual effort, resources, and time can now be automated to support ten or more organizations at a time.

"This integration means our customers don't have to choose between speed and compliance," said Mike Schreiner, COO at Paramify. "UDS gives us the delivery foundation to get updates out quickly, and Paramify serves as the foremost tool for key players to ensure every environment stays compliant as it scales."

Together, the two companies are targeting the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy as well as broader federal compliance use cases as an immediate priority. Defense Unicorn's UDS deployment architecture coupled with Paramify's federal security compliance platform provides a streamlined, repeatable solution across U.S. warfighters' defense programs. As agencies like the Army require capability updates, UDS allows those updates to be delivered and validated faster, while Paramify ensures that compliance documentation and control updates keep pace in real time.

"Paramify is exactly the kind of partner we need to fulfill our mission. Their ability to automate compliance at scale means our customers spend less time navigating red tape and more time focused on the mission," concluded Slaughter.

About Defense Unicorns

Defense Unicorns is a veteran-owned defense technology company founded in 2021 by Rob Slaughter, Jeff McCoy, and Andrew Greene to make software a strategic deterrent for the U.S. Department of War. The company builds open-source, airgap-native technologies that enable the secure development, delivery, and sustainment of mission software across cloud, on-premises, and tactical edge environments. Defense Unicorns' technology is trusted by the operators of some of the most critical systems in the world, including the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, and Space Force. Learn more at https://defenseunicorns.com.

About Paramify Paramify is the leading enterprise Risk Management platform for GRC professionals, consultants, and advisory firms, using automation and AI to eliminate the paper chase and manual tasks for frameworks like FedRAMP, CMMC, DoD Impact Levels, GovRAMP, SOC 2, and more — cutting compliance work from months to hours. Founded in 2022, Paramify powers hundreds of enterprise programs, including over 30% of the FedRAMP Marketplace, and is trusted by top GRC consulting and advisory organizations as the go-to platform for delivering faster, higher-quality outcomes. Learn more at www.paramify.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Defense Unicorns