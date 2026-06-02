Defense Unicorns Launches UDS Fleet to Put Mission Operators in Command at the Tactical Edge

New product gives mission operators unified visibility and control across distributed defense systems

SAN ANTONIO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Defense Unicorns, the leader in airgap-native software delivery for national security missions, today announced the launch of UDS Fleet, a purpose-built product within the Unified Defense Stack (UDS) platform designed to solve one of defense's most persistent challenges: deploying and managing software at scale across distributed systems operating on the front lines.

UDS Fleet is built for mission operators managing dispersed fleets of tactical systems in complex, contested environments. By replacing fragmented, manual processes with centralized fleet management, operators gain the clarity and control needed to maintain operational readiness at speed and scale.

"The way defense software gets deployed and managed hasn't kept pace with the speed of modern missions. UDS Fleet changes that at the edge. We're giving mission operators a clear, practical path to manage secure software across distributed systems, whether they're in a data center or operating in the most contested environments on the planet. This is about giving the people who defend this nation the tools they need to move fast and win," said Dr. Rob Slaughter, CEO, Defense Unicorns.

UDS Fleet is part of the broader Unified Defense Stack platform, which also includes UDS Enterprise — designed for platform engineers and cybersecurity teams managing cloud and on-premises data center environments. The two products are designed to work together, with UDS Fleet extending secure software delivery out to the edge as an organization's operational footprint grows. The new product centralizes and simplifies fleet-wide software management through two powerful capabilities:

UDS Fleet Connect — A simple, intuitive interface that allows mission operators to connect to and manage software on individual systems. Available as an Android application and a browser-based desktop app, with iOS support planned for a future release.

UDS Fleet Command — A unified view for fleet-wide observability and management, giving operators unified visibility and control across all systems in their environment.

"UDS Fleet reflects our commitment to delivering software that is secure by design, operationally resilient, and built for the realities of modern defense missions. We're replacing complexity with clarity, from the data center to the tactical edge," added Slaughter.

Defense Unicorns' customers include the U.S. military's most critical branches, the Air Force, Navy, Army, and Space Force, with software deployed across more than 80 mission systems and organizations. The company holds a $300 million DOD-wide contract for software and GenAI solutions in classified and air-gapped environments, plus a $15 million Space Force contract to modernize launch range systems. Defense Unicorns also works alongside major defense primes and system integrators, including BAE Systems and SAIC, and is accessible to federal agencies, including DHS and CISA, through streamlined procurement vehicles.

"UDS Fleet was born out of a real mission need that was discovered out of a value alignment with open source software. Here at Defense Unicorns we are enabling soldiers, sailors, and pilots to deploy real mission software on complex distributed systems," said Eddie Zaneski, Field Chief Technology Officer at Defense Unicorns. "Never in my career have I worked on technology that will have such an impact for our warfighters," concluded Zaneski.

About Defense Unicorns

Defense Unicorns is a veteran-owned defense technology company founded in 2021 by Rob Slaughter, Jeff McCoy, and Andrew Greene to make software a strategic deterrent for the U.S. Department of War. The company builds open-source, airgap-native technologies that enable the secure development, delivery, and sustainment of mission software across cloud, on-premises, and tactical edge environments. Defense Unicorns' technology is trusted by the operators of some of the most critical systems in the world, including the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, and Space Force. Learn more at https://defenseunicorns.com.

SOURCE Defense Unicorns