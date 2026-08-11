Degree® Deodorant Launches Partnership with New York City MTA with an Advertising Campaign Inspired by Real Summer Commuter Conversations

"Boiler Room" (West 4th)

"Sweat Central" (Union Square)

"Molten Core" (34th Street-Herald Square)

The campaign includes in-station and in-train advertising while also integrating creator content and real-time consumer sampling. The distribution of the limited-edition Degree Advanced antiperspirant sticks - that are customized for the New York summer commute - round out the effort to help "de-sweat" the subway. Commuters who frequent these major MTA transit hubs between 7am-6pm on Tuesday, August 11th can receive a free Degree deodorant stick which contains a "Tap To Pay" code that can be redeemed for one complimentary subway ride. This activation gives riders the opportunity to experience the activation firsthand while putting Degree Advanced Protection to the test in the summer heat – seeing why it's designed for moments of heavy sweating and movement.

To extend the conversation, Degree is also inviting Redditors to submit their own heat-inspired station nicknames based on their daily commute. The most creative submissions will have the opportunity to be featured across Degree's social and out-of-home advertising, so we can celebrate the authentic voices that inspired the creative.

"Anyone who's taken the subway in New York City during the summer knows the feeling," said Chris Symmes, Head of Marketing for Degree Deodorant. "It's a shared experience millions of New Yorkers – and non-New Yorkers who have to deal with summer heat - navigate every day. We wanted to celebrate that with a campaign rooted in humor because we know those everyday people are trying to find some way to deal with this heat! For us, it was an opportunity to meet consumers where they are – in one of the sweatiest, most active moments of their day – and demonstrate how Degree Advanced helps keep them fresh and confident."

Powered by Body Heat Activated Technology, Degree Advanced provides up to 72-hour sweat and odor protection, helping everyone, commuter or not, stay fresh through crowded platforms, packed train cars, hot city streets, and anything life throws at them. Designed for stressful situations, hot weather, everyday movement, Degree Advanced delivers the protection everyone needs during their daily commute and beyond.

By meeting consumers where sweat happens, Degree continues to create experiences that connect innovative product performance with everyday life. New Yorkers can head to the subway for a free sample of Degree Advanced and experience the subway ads through August 16th. For everyone else, Degree is always available at your local retailer!

About Degree

Degree is the world's #1 antiperspirant brand and is committed to backing people who move with confidence. With innovative technology and high-performance formulas, Degree empowers everyone to show up and stay fresh — no matter the pressure.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

Media Contact

Alexandra Brito

Edelman PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Degree