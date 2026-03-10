Degree® Clinical 5X Deodorant Is On Sweat Defense at March Madness® with Chet Holmgren and Candace Parker

Together with the strongest Degree ever, basketball stars Chet Holmgren & Candace Parker help show fans how to stay confident and dry under pressure with Degree Clinical 5X - delivering 96 hrs of sweat and odor protection for any sweat-inducing moment, on and off the court.

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every March, the pressure spikes. Brackets bust. Buzzer-beaters break hearts. And millions of fans find themselves on the edge of their seats. As college basketball's most intense tournament unfolds, Degree® – an official NCAA® corporate partner through its parent company Unilever – has teamed up with NBA Champion Chet Holmgren and 3-time WNBA Champion and Broadcaster Candace Parker to share their secret to no sweat – NEW Degree Clinical 5X – the clinical-strength antiperspirant built for moments when staying composed matters most.

Chet Holmgren, Candace Parker and Degree Clinical 5X Degree Clinical 5X

Chet and Candace know pressure. That's why they partnered with the strongest Degree ever. Parker won two NCAA National Championships and earned two Most Outstanding Player (MOP) awards during her collegiate career, while Holmgren reached the NCAA Sweet 16 as a student-athlete. From championship runs to career-defining performances, both athletes have built their legacies by staying confident and composed when the spotlight is brightest. Now, they're bringing that same mindset to Degree Clinical 5X, reinforcing that the best defense under pressure isn't luck — it's preparation.

"High-stakes moments don't just happen on the court – they happen in living rooms, offices, restaurants on first dates, on the streets, and everywhere in between," said Chris Symmes, Head of Marketing at Degree Deodorant. "March Madness is one of the most emotionally charged times of the year, and with that intensity comes sweat. Degree Clinical 5X delivers 96 hrs of sweat and odor defense when any kind of pressure peaks, so people can stay confident, focused, and in the moment."

"I've played in games where every possession feels like it could decide the season," said Chet Holmgren. "In those moments, you can't let the pressure distract you — you have to stay locked in and trust your preparation. Degree Clinical 5X is about that same mindset. When you know you're protected, you can focus on competing and letting your game speak for itself."

"The biggest games — and the biggest moments — test your composure," said Candace Parker. "I've learned that preparation is everything. Degree Clinical 5X is built for high-pressure situations, delivering the kind of protection that lets you focus on performing at your best instead of worrying about sweat."

With more than 130 games played in just three weeks, March Madness packs hours of edge-of-your-seat intensity into every day – and Degree is built to go the distance.

Throughout the college basketball postseason, Degree will bring this partnership to life across social, digital, streaming, and in retail, tapping into the moments that fans feel the intensity most. From buzzer-beaters to long watch days and late-night games, Candace and Chet will show how Degree Clinical 5X performs when demands run high – wherever the pressure shows up.

Designed for people who sweat from pressure, heat, motion, rush, thrill, or all of the above, Degree Clinical 5X delivers up to 96-hours, clinical-strength sweat and odor protection with 5 benefits: odor control, stress sweat defense, wetness protection, long lasting fragrance and all day freshness. Available in a range of formats for men and women — including Invisible Solid Sticks, Dry Sprays, and Soft Solids — Degree Clinical 5X meets people wherever their most demanding moments take place.

The Degree Clinical 5X line is available nationwide at Walmart and Amazon, for an SRP of under $9 (sticks) and under $10 (sprays).

About Degree

Degree is a leading deodorant brand committed to backing people who move with confidence. With innovative technology and high-performance formulas, Degree empowers everyone to show up and stay fresh — no matter the pressure.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

About the NCAA

The National Collegiate Athletic Association provides a world-class athletics and academic experience that fosters lifelong well-being for more than 520,000 student-athletes annually. The NCAA stages 92 championships across three divisions, and its 1,100 member schools provide nearly $4 billion in athletics scholarships every year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more.

