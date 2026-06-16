DELCAM CAPITAL EXPANDS SPACE AGE ELECTRONICS' FIRE & LIFE SAFETY PLATFORM WITH ACQUISITION OF SPRINKGUARD

BOSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelCam Capital announced today that its portfolio company, Space Age Electronics ("SAE"), has acquired SprinkGuard, a leading manufacturer of specialty fire sprinkler protection products used in commercial, industrial, and mission-critical facilities throughout North America.

Space Age Electronics. Fire and Life Safety Products Manufacturer.

Founded by Matt Hunsberger and Troy Marino, SprinkGuard has developed a strong reputation for innovative sprinkler-head protection products used in demanding environments where code compliance, facility protection, and system reliability are essential. SprinkGuard products are specified in a wide range of commercial and industrial applications, including distribution centers, manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and other high-value properties.

SprinkGuard will operate as part of Space Age Electronics, immediately gaining access to SAE's national distribution network, engineering resources, manufacturing capabilities, and relationships with more than 1,000 fire systems integrators across the United States.

"SprinkGuard is a highly respected niche manufacturer with products that solve real problems for fire protection professionals," said Steve Trotta, Managing Partner of DelCam Capital. "The business has built a strong reputation through product quality, innovation, and customer relationships. By combining SprinkGuard with Space Age Electronics, we believe we can significantly expand market reach while continuing to invest in product development, manufacturing excellence, and customer service."

"We built SprinkGuard by focusing on product performance, customer trust, and helping contractors meet demanding code requirements," said Matt Hunsberger, Co-Founder of SprinkGuard. "Joining Space Age Electronics and DelCam Capital provides access to resources, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution channels that will help accelerate the next stage of growth."

Matt Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Space Age Electronics, added, "SprinkGuard complements our existing product portfolio exceptionally well. The addition strengthens our ability to serve fire protection professionals with a broader range of engineered solutions while leveraging the sales, customer support, and operational infrastructure we have already established nationwide."

The transaction represents another step in DelCam Capital's broader strategy of investing in and growing American manufacturing businesses that serve essential infrastructure markets. Through its ownership of Space Age Electronics and related fire and life safety businesses, DelCam continues to build a platform focused on product innovation, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.

Consistent with DelCam Capital's operating philosophy, employees across the platform participate in ownership and value creation, aligning the interests of management, employees, and investors around long-term growth.

"Fire and life safety remains one of the most attractive sectors within industrial manufacturing," added Trotta. "The industry benefits from recurring demand, strong regulatory drivers, and mission-critical applications. We continue to seek opportunities to partner with founders and family-owned businesses that have built differentiated products and strong customer relationships."

About DelCam Capital

DelCam Capital is a Massachusetts-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing niche American manufacturing businesses. The firm partners with founders, management teams, and employees to build enduring companies through operational improvement, strategic growth initiatives, and long-term ownership.

About Space Age Electronics

Space Age Electronics is a leading manufacturer of fire and life safety equipment headquartered in Sterling, Massachusetts. The company designs and manufactures engineered products serving the fire alarm, emergency communications, and life safety markets and maintains relationships with more than 1,000 fire systems integrators nationwide.

SOURCE DelCam Capital, LLC