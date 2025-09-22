DelCam Capital Strengthens Custom Control Panel & Prefabrication Platform with Acquisition of Gaston Electronics

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelCam Capital, a Massachusetts-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and scaling high-performing American manufacturing companies, today announced the acquisition of Gaston Electronics, a premier UL 508A Industrial Control Panel shop and vertically integrated electronics manufacturer based in Mount Holly, North Carolina.

Space Age Electronics. Fire and Life Safety Products Manufacturer.

The transaction materially expands DelCam's capabilities in UL 508A panel design and manufacturing, electronics manufacturing, prefabrication, full box assembly and modular fire and building systems. Gaston will be integrated into Space Age Electronics, DelCam's fire and life safety platform, creating a powerful foundation for further growth.

"America is facing a skilled labor shortage in the trades, and we view that as an opportunity," said Steve Trotta, Managing Partner at DelCam Capital. "By combining Gaston's expertise in high-reliability electronics in the HVAC arena, with Space Age's leadership in engineered fire detection systems, we're building a platform that simplifies installation, reduces job site complexity, and enables prefabrication at scale. That's a meaningful solution to the labor constraints holding back the construction and infrastructure sectors while at the same time expanding our geographic footprint."

Founded in 1993 and led by CEO Scott Davis, Gaston Electronics has developed a strong reputation for quality and precision across HVAC, medical device, government and industrial sectors. Its customers rely on its ability to handle high-complexity electronics assemblies with rigorous quality control.

"We're incredibly proud of the business we've built and the trust our customers place in us," said Davis. "In DelCam, we've found a partner that shares our values, believes in investing in people, and brings the right balance of strategic oversight and operational support to help the company through its next phase of growth."

As part of the integration, Gaston will become part of the Space Age Electronics platform. Matt Grady, CEO of Space Age, will oversee the combined operations.

"Scott and his team have built something special," said Grady. "By integrating our engineering and procurement functions and expanding our go-to-market reach, we're positioned to deliver smarter, more modular solutions that respond directly to our customers' biggest challenges, including the shortage of skilled labor and the ongoing convergence of systems within a building." DelCam's platform strategy is centered around long-term value creation through aligned ownership, disciplined operations, and solving real-world industrial bottlenecks. The firm is scaling companies that provide essential manufacturing and assembly solutions to the building controls, fire safety, and HVAC markets—sectors that are increasingly turning to prefabrication and value-added services to offset on-site labor shortages.

"We're not financial engineers," added Trotta. "We're builders, focused on American jobs, employee ownership, and delivering long-term outcomes for all stakeholders."

DelCam continues to pursue complementary acquisitions across electronics manufacturing, building infrastructure, and engineered components. The firm targets founder- and family-owned businesses that are ready for growth but need a strategic partner to get there.

About DelCam Capital

DelCam Capital is a private equity firm that specializes in acquiring and scaling family-owned manufacturing businesses across the United States. With deep roots in New England and a long-term approach to partnership, DelCam aims to create enduring value by supporting leadership, fostering innovation, and investing in people.

About Space Age Electronics

Founded in 1963, Space Age Electronics is a Massachusetts-based manufacturer known for quality, reliability, and value-added services across the fire and life safety industry. The company serves OEMs, Systems Integrators, and Distributors with proprietary products, prefabricated assemblies, and technology-enabled solutions that simplify installation and improve system performance. With the addition of Gaston Electronics, Space Age is expanding into UL 508A industrial control panels and HVAC/controls manufacturing, positioning the platform at the intersection of fire safety and building automation.

SOURCE DelCam Capital, LLC