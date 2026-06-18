Deliverect Partners with 5&5 to Help Restaurant Brands Scale Their Digital Ordering Ecosystem

New partnership combines Deliverect's ordering technology with 5&5's restaurant technology expertise and managed services model

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deliverect, the global restaurant technology company powering digital ordering for more than 80,000 locations worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership with 5&5, the restaurant industry's premier digital platform management company. The partnership combines Deliverect's ordering technology with 5&5's restaurant technology expertise and managed services model to help brands build, optimize, and navigate their digital ordering ecosystem with confidence.

Restaurant brands today operate across an expanding mix of digital channels across carryout, delivery, dine-in, drive-thru, and catering. The Deliverect–5&5 partnership is designed to streamline digital operations at scale, giving brands a single ordering platform, backed by more than 1,000 certified integrations globally, paired with a dedicated implementation and optimization partner.

"5&5 has always believed in acting as an extension of our clients' teams. Partnering with Deliverect strengthens our ability to help restaurant brands navigate the complexity of modern ordering technology with the strategic guidance and operational support they need to scale confidently," said Seth Burtis, Chief Operating Officer at 5&5.

A More Connected Support Model for Restaurant Brands

Through the partnership, 5&5 acts as an extension of the brand's internal teams across the full digital ordering lifecycle: from platform evaluation and rollout to ongoing integrations, escalations, and performance optimization.

Restaurant brands working with both companies gain access to experienced technology operators who can guide platform decisions, advocate on the brand's behalf, streamline implementation, manage cross-functional coordination, and optimize the digital ordering experience over time.

The partnership also gives operators stronger visibility into how their ordering platform connects across their wider tech stack, from point-of-sale to loyalty to third-party marketplaces.

"Restaurant brands shouldn't have to choose between best-in-class technology and the hands-on expertise to deploy it well. Partnering with 5&5 means our customers get both–a platform purpose-built for reliable digital ordering at scale, with the flexibility of over 1,000 integrations." said Don MacMillan, Head of Partnerships, North America.

The partnership joins Deliverect's growing North American partner ecosystem. Deliverect already powers digital ordering for category-defining brands such as Papa Johns and bb.q Chicken, and the new collaboration will help more operators modernize and scale their digital ordering operations.

About 5&5 5&5 is the restaurant industry's premier digital platform management company, specializing in SaaS implementation, digital strategy, loyalty, and managed services. To date, 5&5 has supported more than 20,000 restaurant locations, helping to generate more than $1 billion in annual sales. The company's team of 65+ experts excels in restaurant technology platforms, providing seamless digital solution implementation and smooth tech stack integration. Whether brands need assistance managing specific elements or their entire digital ecosystem, 5&5 ensures everything connects and runs flawlessly, both during rollout and long term. To date, 5&5 has worked with 180+ brands including CKE, Dutch Bros Coffee, Bojangles, and Raising Cane's.

About Deliverect Deliverect is a global restaurant technology company that connects digital ordering channels directly to in-store operations, serving more than 80,000 restaurant locations worldwide. With an API-first platform and over 1,000 certified integrations, Deliverect streamlines digital ordering across carryout, delivery, catering, and in-store fulfillment. It is the only digital ordering platform to have earned DoorDash's Excellent integration rating. By leveraging AI-driven innovation, Deliverect empowers restaurants to anticipate demand, recover lost revenue, and grow smarter at scale. The company processes 30 million API calls daily, has powered 1.5+ billion orders to date, and is trusted by many of the world's largest and most innovative restaurant brands. To learn more, visit deliverect.com.

Media Contact: Oier Fano Dadebat Senior Content Marketing Manager, PR & Communications, Deliverect, [email protected]

SOURCE Deliverect