Deliverect and SoundHound AI Partner to Turn Voice Into a Fully Automated Ordering Channel for Restaurants

The integration creates a seamless, automated path from a customer's first voice interaction to kitchen fulfillment, across drive-thru, phone, kiosk, and in-car channels, in more than 100 languages.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deliverect, the global restaurant technology platform serving more than 80,000 locations worldwide, today announced a partnership with SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and agentic AI, to fully automate restaurant voice ordering from the moment a customer speaks to the moment the kitchen receives the order.

The integration connects SoundHound Smart Ordering directly to Deliverect's order and menu management platform. SoundHound's voice AI agents pull real-time menu and location data from Deliverect, capture orders flawlessly across every voice channel, and route them straight to kitchen fulfillment through Deliverect's certified POS integrations. Voice in, order out, with no manual re-entry, no handoff errors, and no added burden on restaurant teams.

Closing the gap between a customer's voice and the kitchen

Until now, the journey from a spoken order to the kitchen has involved staff, manual re-entry, and multiple points of failure. During peak hours, when teams are stretched thin, that fragility translates directly into lost revenue: missed or abandoned phone calls, order errors, and inconsistent experiences across drive-thru, phone, kiosk, and digital channels.

The partnership eliminates those failure points by turning the entire journey into a single automated loop. AI voice agents answer every call and capture every order, while menu accuracy is maintained in real time directly from Deliverect, with no manual updates needed across channels.

For operators, the outcomes are tangible: higher order capture rates with no missed calls, consistent upselling and limited-time-offer promotion across every ordering channel, faster throughput and reduced wait times, and staff freed up from answering phones to focus on cooking and taking care of guests in person.

Any market, any POS, no custom builds

Historically, one of the biggest obstacles to scaling voice ordering internationally has been the cost and complexity of building direct POS integrations market by market. Deliverect removes

that obstacle. With more than 550 POS integrations across over 50 countries, Smart Ordering can go live in any market, on virtually any POS, without custom development.

Combined with support for more than 100 languages, the partnership gives international restaurant groups a future-proof ordering infrastructure that scales across channels, markets, and languages, without rebuilding for every new touchpoint or region. As customer expectations shift toward voice-first and self-service experiences, operators running Deliverect and Smart Ordering are already there.

Mike Lauricella, VP of Channel Partnerships at SoundHound AI, said: "The future of restaurant hospitality relies on automation and convenience. Partnering with Deliverect allows us to deeply embed SoundHound's AI voice agents into the restaurant tech stack. By syncing critical menu and location data, our AI voice agents can handle order placement flawlessly, reducing front-of-house strain and delivering a seamless customer experience."

Don MacMillan, Head of Partnerships for the US and Canada at Deliverect, said: "Voice is the oldest ordering channel in the restaurant business, and until now it's been the least automated. This partnership changes that. By connecting SoundHound's AI voice agents directly to Deliverect, every spoken order, whether it comes through the drive-thru, a phone call, or a kiosk, flows straight into the kitchen with the same accuracy and speed as a digital order. For operators, that means no more missed calls, no more re-keying, and teams that can focus on hospitality instead of handsets. It's a major step toward the fully connected restaurant we're building with our partners."

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN) is a voice and agentic AI company that enables businesses to deliver natural, end-to-end conversational experiences across digital and physical channels, including phones, kiosks, chat, smart devices, drive-thrus, TVs, in-vehicle, and more. Its agentic platform, OASYS, is a self-learning, orchestrated AI system where organizations can build and deploy conversational AI agents to handle transactions, tasks, and workflows on behalf of customers and employees. Built on proprietary technology backed by 400+ patents and years of AI research, SoundHound serves leading brands across industries including automotive, financial services, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and more. It powers millions of products and processes billions of interactions annually for enterprise customers worldwide. Learn more at: www.soundhound.com

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global restaurant technology company that connects digital ordering channels directly to in-store operations, serving more than 80,000 restaurant locations worldwide. With an API-first platform and over 1,000 certified integrations, Deliverect streamlines digital ordering across carryout, delivery, catering, and in-store fulfillment. It is the only digital ordering platform to have earned DoorDash's Excellent integration rating. By leveraging AI-driven innovation, Deliverect empowers restaurants to anticipate demand, recover lost revenue, and grow smarter at scale. The company processes 30 million API calls daily, has powered 1.5+ billion orders to date, and is trusted by many of the world's largest and most innovative restaurant brands. To learn more, visit deliverect.com.

Media Contact: Oier Fano Dadebat Senior Content Marketing Manager, PR & Communications, Deliverect [email protected]

SOURCE Deliverect