Dell XPS + Eyesafe Set a New Standard for Healthier Evening Laptop Use in SleepScore Study

9-week, 700+ sleep-night study presented at SLEEP 2026 found Dell XPS with Eyesafe Display and Eyesafe IQ outperformed standard laptops, with participants reporting 54% better sleep quality, 66% less eye strain, and 61% greater productivity

MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesafe Inc., a global leader in advanced light management, screen health and blue light filtering technology, today announced results from a 9-week in-home study conducted with SleepScore Labs evaluating Dell XPS with Eyesafe Display and Dell XPS with Eyesafe IQ among evening laptop users.

9-week, 700+ sleep-night study presented at SLEEP 2026 found Dell XPS with Eyesafe Display and Eyesafe IQ outperformed standard laptops, with participants reporting up to 54% better sleep quality, 66% less eye strain, and 61% greater productivity Switching from standard laptops to Dell XPS with Eyesafe was associated with participant-reported improvements in sleep quality, eye comfort, and productivity across 700+ sleep nights

The findings were presented at SLEEP 2026, the 40th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, and published in the journal SLEEP. The study evaluated participants who regularly used laptops after sunset and compared their baseline experience using standard laptops with two Dell XPS configurations: Dell XPS with Eyesafe Display and Dell XPS with Eyesafe IQ.

Across more than 700 sleep nights, participants reported meaningful improvements in perceived sleep quality, eye comfort, morning well-restedness and productivity after switching to Dell XPS with Eyesafe technology. The strongest outcomes were reported with Dell XPS with Eyesafe IQ, which combines Eyesafe Display technology with a proprietary software intelligence layer for personal display light management.

"Consumers increasingly expect premium devices to support not only performance and design, but also comfort, well-being and how they use technology throughout the day," said Justin Barrett, CEO of Eyesafe. "This study shows the power of combining the Dell XPS premium display experience with Eyesafe technology, and it highlights how Eyesafe IQ can deliver additional value through intelligent, imperceptible light management when users need it most."

Dell XPS with Eyesafe Display Outperformed Conventional Laptops

When participants switched from their standard laptops to Dell XPS with Eyesafe Display, they reported:

42% improvement in perceived sleep quality

27% reduction in eye strain / tiredness

55% increase in mornings per week feeling well-rested

37% improvement in productivity

81% said the screen was more comfortable in low-light conditions

90% rated visual comfort better or much better than their previous laptop

95% said they would recommend the laptop

Dell XPS with Eyesafe IQ Delivered the Strongest Results

The strongest outcomes in the study were reported when participants used Dell XPS with Eyesafe IQ, including:

54% improvement in perceived sleep quality

66% reduction in eye strain / tiredness

96% increase in mornings per week feeling well-rested

61% improvement in productivity

95% said the screen was more comfortable in low-light conditions

100% rated visual comfort better or much better than their previous laptop

95% said they would recommend Eyesafe IQ

Eyesafe IQ: Intelligent Light Management for Premium Displays

Eyesafe IQ is intelligent screen-light software that helps reduce disruptive blue light in real time while preserving the color, clarity and premium viewing experience users expect from Dell XPS. Designed for evening laptop use, Eyesafe IQ makes imperceptible light adjustments that support visual comfort and healthier screen habits without the visible color shift of traditional blue light filters.

Unlike traditional blue light filters that can visibly change screen appearance, Eyesafe IQ is designed to dynamically manage display light while maintaining the user experience. The technology supports health-centric display innovation for OEMs seeking to differentiate premium devices through research-backed visual comfort and wellness features.

"Dell and Eyesafe have led the market in advancing display technology that supports both exceptional visual experience and user well-being," said Dr. David Friess, Chair of the Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board. "This research represents an important continuation of that innovation, demonstrating how thoughtfully designed display and software technologies can help support visual comfort, sleep quality and healthier evening screen use in real-world conditions."

The study adds to Eyesafe's growing body of research and technology development around healthier digital experiences. Eyesafe technologies are integrated across leading consumer electronics categories and are designed to help brands deliver differentiated, health-centric screen experiences without compromising visual quality.

The abstract, titled "Effects of a Blue Light-Reducing Laptop Display and Software on Objective and Perceived Sleep, Eye Strain, and Productivity," is available through SLEEP, the official publication of the Sleep Research Society.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe Inc. is a global leader in advanced light management, screen health and blue light filtering technology. Eyesafe works with leading display manufacturers, device brands, retailers and technology partners to develop science-backed solutions that reduce high-energy blue light exposure, support visual comfort and enable healthier digital experiences. Eyesafe technologies are integrated across displays, screen protection, software and emerging light-based wellness applications.

For more information, visit eyesafe.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Eyesafe