Eyesafe Welcomes Blake Gaiser, Former Head of Smartphone Product Management at Samsung, as Strategic Advisor

The appointment reflects the continued evolution of Eyesafe's category-leading wellness technology — encompassing blue light protection, red and white light solutions, and the next wave of vision health innovations for digital displays and eyewear.

"Blake's appointment reflects where Eyesafe is going," said Justin Barrett, CEO of Eyesafe. "He led one of the most successful consumer electronics franchises in the world at Samsung. He understands how to make wellness technology a standard feature, not a nice-to-have. That's exactly the trajectory we're on."

A Proven Builder of Category-Defining Consumer Tech

During his tenure leading Samsung's Smartphone Product Management, Gaiser oversaw the strategy, product development, and commercial expansion of one of the most recognized consumer electronics brands. His leadership shaped how billions of consumers experience smartphones, wearables, and connected display technology.

Gaiser currently serves as Chief Product Officer at Beretta, where he is leading product strategy for one of the world's most storied premium consumer brands. His experience spans the full arc of premium consumer technology, from product definition through global commercialization.

"Eyesafe is in a category-defining moment," said Gaiser. "Vision health and wellness technology will become as fundamental to the consumer electronics experience as battery life or display resolution. Eyesafe has the patents, the partner relationships, and the clinical validation to lead that transition. I am energized to help accelerate the next chapter."

Next-Generation Wellness Technology

Eyesafe's IP portfolio was developed with doctors to support visual comfort and circadian health across 350 million+ units shipped, including Eyesafe® Certified products and aftermarket accessories. The company has partnerships with Lenovo, Dell, HP, ZAGG, Kensington, Belkin, LG, and numerous others. With Gaiser's appointment, Eyesafe accelerates the next wave of its wellness technology platform, including beneficial red/ white light (Eyesafe PRISM), advanced blue light filtration (SleepScore validated to improve sleep), and integrated wellness features for displays and eyewear.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe Inc. is the world leader in light management across consumer electronics display, technology, accessories, standards, certification, and eyewear solutions. With an expansive portfolio of intellectual property, the company employs a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists with expertise in electronics, display materials, light management, optometry, and ophthalmology. The Eyesafe brand is trusted by millions of consumers and integrated into digital devices from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, LG, ZAGG, and more. Recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal as the #1 Fastest Growing Company in Minnesota in 2022, Eyesafe is redefining digital wellness. For more information, visit www.eyesafe.com .

Media Contact:

Elishaa Batdorf

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+1 (833) 364-EYES

SOURCE Eyesafe