DELLA Introduces New Commercial HVAC Solutions for Scalable, Energy-Efficient Climate Control

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial spaces today demand more from climate systems than ever before. Rising energy costs, changing building layouts, and increasing expectations around indoor comfort are forcing businesses to rethink traditional HVAC infrastructure.

In response, DELLA is expanding its commercial climate lineup with a new generation of systems designed for modern business environments.

New Commercial HVAC Solutions for Scalable, Energy-Efficient Climate Control

"Commercial comfort isn't just about cooling a space, it's about creating an environment where people can work, shop, and thrive without distraction," said Raymond P., CEO of DELLA. "Our new commercial systems are built to deliver that balance at every scale."

From energy efficiency and scalable installation to intelligent controls and long-term cost savings, DELLA's latest lineup introduces four powerful solutions: cassette AC, ducted AC, central AC, and floor ceiling units—each engineered for specific commercial environments.

Smarter comfort and performance start here.

Cassette AC Systems

DELLA's cassette AC systems are designed for open commercial environments, delivering 360-degree airflow through ceiling-mounted units that remain out of sight. Ideal for offices, retail stores, and showrooms; they provide even air distribution without sacrificing space.

With a no-draft airflow concept and advanced micro-pore design, these systems diffuse air gently to eliminate harsh direct airflow while maintaining consistent comfort. Integrated fresh air intake supports commercial ventilation requirements, while ultra-quiet operation ensures minimal disruption.

Delivering up to 22 SEER2 efficiency, cassette systems reduce long-term operating costs while maintaining strong performance. Smart features including app control, geo-location automation, and voice assistant compatibility provide full control over indoor environments.

Ducted AC Systems

DELLA's ducted AC systems offer fully hidden climate control through centralized ductwork, creating a clean, seamless appearance while delivering consistent airflow across multiple rooms. Unlike traditional systems, Della ducted solutions support a multi zone airflow outlet for optimal cooling.

Designed with flexibility in mind, these systems feature ultra-slim 7.9-inch air handlers that fit into tight ceiling or attic spaces, simplifying installation without compromising performance. Fresh air expansion capabilities further enhance indoor air quality for commercial applications.

Ducted systems are ideal for larger properties such as hotels, office buildings, and retail environments, particularly in new construction or renovation projects requiring long-term infrastructure planning.

Central AC Systems

Built for large-scale commercial applications, DELLA's central AC systems combine power with intelligent performance through advanced inverter heat pump technology. By adjusting output dynamically, these systems deliver significantly higher energy efficiency compared to traditional fixed-speed units.

This results in lower energy consumption, reduced carbon emissions, and quieter operation, creating a more comfortable environment without disruptive system noise.

With universal compatibility including RS485 and 24V communication, DELLA central systems integrate easily with existing infrastructure, making them ideal for retrofits and system upgrades.

An integrated electric heat backup ensures reliable heating during extreme conditions, while built-in smart controls allow for remote adjustments, real-time monitoring, and simplified system management. Dual safety monitoring detects refrigerant leaks instantly, protecting both equipment and occupants.

Floor Ceiling Units

DELLA's floor ceiling units provide flexible installation options for commercial spaces where traditional systems are not practical. Designed for ceiling-mounted or floor-standing use, they adapt easily to unique layouts and retrofit projects.

These units deliver stronger airflow and wider coverage compared to standard wall-mounted systems, making them effective for larger or irregular spaces. Fresh air expansion capabilities further support commercial ventilation needs.

Built for Real-World Business

At DELLA, every commercial system is designed with real operational needs in mind—from energy savings and installation flexibility to smart controls and long-term reliability. Whether it's a high-traffic retail space, a multi-room office, or a large-scale facility, Della delivers solutions that improve the way businesses operate.

Discover DELLA's full commercial lineup now at www.dellahome.com.

SOURCE DELLA