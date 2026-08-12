Deloitte Becomes First Global System Integrator to Deliver a Salesforce Forward Deployed Engineering Engagement

As a pioneering GSI, Deloitte is accelerating AI-driven lead automation for a solutions integrator

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today it has become the first Global System Integrator (GSI) to staff and deliver a Salesforce Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) engagement, a milestone that reflects Deloitte's broader commitment to forward deployed engineering as a core delivery model for enterprise AI.

As a founding member of Salesforce's FDE Partner Network, Deloitte is embedding forward deployed engineers directly within solution delivery teams to bring Agentforce solutions to life. This collaboration combines Salesforce's exclusive platform insights with Deloitte's leading industry knowledge and AI engineering depth. Together, Deloitte and Salesforce are helping set a new standard for how enterprises move from AI ambition to production and value at scale.

"We are helping guide Deloitte clients through the next era of AI-powered delivery by deploying Agentforce to help provide measurable business impact," said Harry Datwani, Deloitte Global chief commercial officer, Salesforce Alliance. "This forward deployed engineering model enables teams to collaborate more deeply, helping clients move from pilots to full-scale transformation more seamlessly. It's not just about implementing the latest tools; we are co-creating lasting change and positioning clients to thrive in an increasingly dynamic digital environment."

One example of Deloitte's leadership in this space is its work guiding a large solutions integrator to become a more agentic organization, beginning with implementing a lead automation capability with Salesforce. The initiative's initial phase, currently underway, is designed to accelerate response times, optimize lead coverage, and enhance qualification efficiency for marketing-generated "Contact Us" leads. This initial phase focuses on three primary use cases:

Automated "kickoff" email responses to inbound inquiries

Follow-up meeting scheduling enablement

Initial customer relationship management (CRM) lead scanning and nurture logic

"The agentic era is won in business outcomes, not in pilots," said Nick Johnston, EVP, Global Partnerships at Salesforce. "Our FDE model is built for exactly that — and Deloitte was among the first to invest resources in our program and deploy certified FDEs for our shared customers. Their commitment has proven that with the right expertise and an innovative delivery model, customers can achieve unmatched results with Agentforce."

For organizations looking to set new standards in speed, intelligence, and client engagement, Deloitte offers a unique blend of strategy, technology, and delivery excellence, including:

Deep Sector Knowledge: Decades of cross-industry experience delivering business-critical results with advanced AI and engineering.

Decades of cross-industry experience delivering business-critical results with advanced AI and engineering. Exclusive FDE Access: Direct collaboration and training with Salesforce product teams, giving Deloitte visibility into a unique product roadmap.

Direct collaboration and training with Salesforce product teams, giving Deloitte visibility into a unique product roadmap. AI Talent at Scale: Ongoing investments in AI capabilities, including upskilling more than 300,000 people through the Deloitte AI Academy™, and success in deploying enterprise-scale agentic AI.

Ongoing investments in AI capabilities, including upskilling more than 300,000 people through the Deloitte AI Academy™, and success in deploying enterprise-scale agentic AI. Trusted Delivery: Rigorous adherence to Deloitte's Trustworthy AI™ framework, enabling responsible innovation and measurable client outcomes.

Learn more about Deloitte's collaboration with Salesforce here.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 9,000 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 470,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

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SOURCE Deloitte