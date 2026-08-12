Deloitte Expands End-to-End AI Controls and Assurance Capabilities to Enable Organizations to Scale AI With Confidence

Human-led, AI-powered approach is designed to help organizations confidently adopt, scale and govern AI responsibly

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly transforms how organizations operate, Deloitte today announced expanded AI Controls and Assurance services and solutions designed to help organizations confidently adopt, scale and govern AI across the enterprise.

From early exploration to enterprise deployment, Deloitte's enhanced services provide end-to-end support across the AI lifecycle — combining advisory and assurance services across governance frameworks and AI-enabled transformation to help organizations manage risk while unlocking value.

The need is increasingly urgent. While 74% of companies plan to deploy agentic AI within two years, only 21% report having a mature governance model for autonomous agents — highlighting a growing gap that puts organizations at significant risk as they scale AI systems, according to Deloitte's "State of AI in the Enterprise" report.

"Organizations are deploying AI systems that make critical decisions, but the gap between ambition and assurance is widening," said Frank Milano, U.S. Assurance leader, Deloitte. "Deloitte helps organizations close the gap by assessing what their AI actually does and developing governance that enables innovation instead of blocking it."

End-to-end support across the AI value chain

AI adoption is accelerating, but so are the risks and evolving regulatory requirements. Deloitte's expanded AI Controls and Assurance capabilities are designed to meet organizations wherever they are on their AI journey — from exploratory governance to enterprise-scale deployment — delivering integrated solutions across key areas:

AI governance, controls and risk management

Deloitte supports organizations in establishing AI governance frameworks that balance innovation with control. These are designed to address operational excellence, regulatory requirements and potential standards-based readiness assessments, including AI risk assessments, model validations, and redesigning controls and processes — particularly where AI impacts financial reporting and operational integrity.



Deloitte supports organizations in establishing AI governance frameworks that balance innovation with control. These are designed to address operational excellence, regulatory requirements and potential standards-based readiness assessments, including AI risk assessments, model validations, and redesigning controls and processes — particularly where AI impacts financial reporting and operational integrity. AI-powered enablement and transformation

Deloitte supports organizations with strengthening their own assurance capabilities through AI-enabled internal audit, risk management and controls functions, as well as modernized accounting and reporting processes. Deloitte also provides AI strategy development, access to specialized delivery teams, and collaborative, experiential workshops where teams explore practical AI use cases and prototypes.



Deloitte supports organizations with strengthening their own assurance capabilities through AI-enabled internal audit, risk management and controls functions, as well as modernized accounting and reporting processes. Deloitte also provides AI strategy development, access to specialized delivery teams, and collaborative, experiential workshops where teams explore practical AI use cases and prototypes. Ecosystem collaboration and AI integration

Deloitte works with leading technology providers and hyperscalers to embed governance, controls, and compliance considerations directly into AI solutions from the outset — helping organizations adopt AI with built-in safeguards and scalability.



Deloitte works with leading technology providers and hyperscalers to embed governance, controls, and compliance considerations directly into AI solutions from the outset — helping organizations adopt AI with built-in safeguards and scalability. Regulatory readiness to build trust

Deloitte is at the cutting edge of AI regulatory requirements, risk management frameworks, third-party assurance reporting such as SOC reports and certifications, controls and testing strategies, as well as where the industry is heading during this unprecedented and exciting time in the profession. Deloitte continues to work with standard setters and other regulatory bodies and is positioned to help organizations demonstrate the reliability of their AI solutions.

"The organizations that will lead in the AI era aren't just the ones that deploy fastest — they're the ones that govern best," said Sarah Fedele, Assurance Strategy and Transformation Leader, Deloitte. "Controls and assurance is the infrastructure that makes AI trustworthy at scale. We're here to help our clients build that infrastructure from day one."

Built on trust, scaled through innovation

Deloitte's AI Controls and Assurance capabilities are developed in alignment with its Trustworthy AI™ framework, embedding governance, compliance, and transparency across the AI lifecycle.

By combining deep industry and regulatory experience, and advanced technology capabilities, Deloitte helps organizations transform AI-driven complexity into trusted, scalable, and sustainable outcomes.

Deloitte's Audit & Assurance AI leadership

Deloitte delivers responsible, tested, human-led, AI-powered innovations, addressing complex challenges with practical, trusted solutions. Deloitte's AI-enabled offerings, combined with extensive industry, domain and regulatory experience, can transform financial complexity into strategic clarity. Deloitte's approach is grounded in quality, integrity and transparency.

For more information about Deloitte's AI Assurance services, please visit our webpage.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 9,000 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 470,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

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SOURCE Deloitte