Deloitte CFO Signals™ (Q226): As Confidence Recedes, CFOs Own Company Optimism Rises

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What: "Deloitte CFO Signals™ Q226" (North America) Who: Ed Hardy, U.S. Finance Services leader, Deloitte When: June 24, 2026 Where: https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/topics/leadership/cfo-survey-data-dashboard.html Details: Deloitte's latest CFO Signals™ report, a quarterly survey of North America's leading chief financial officers, finds that while CFOs' confidence — and their assessment of economic conditions declined — their enthusiasm about their own company's financial prospects shot up. Released June 24 on the CFO Signals dashboard, the Q2 report explores how CFOs feel about current economic conditions, growth expectations for key operating metrics, and their top internal and external risks.





Highlights from the report include: CFO confidence score is down for the second quarter in a row at 5.9 (vs. 6.3 in Q1). The score represents medium confidence.

is down for the second quarter in a row at 5.9 (vs. 6.3 in Q1). The score represents medium confidence. CFOs are enthusiastic about their companies' prospects: 90% of CFOs feel optimistic about the future financial performance of their businesses up 17 percentage points from last quarter.

90% of CFOs feel optimistic about the future financial performance of their businesses up 17 percentage points from last quarter. Risk appetite increases : After a dip last quarter, 59% of CFOs believe that now is a good time to take greater risks.

: After a dip last quarter, 59% of CFOs believe that now is a good time to take greater risks. North American economic sentiment sours: 33% say that the North American economy is bad or very bad. Less than half believe it will improve in a year.

33% say that the North American economy is bad or very bad. Less than half believe it will improve in a year. Top internal risks: Talent acquisition and skills gaps top the list of respondents' most concerning internal risks (51%), followed by technology deployment (49%), and efficiency and productivity (48%).

Talent acquisition and skills gaps top the list of respondents' most concerning internal risks (51%), followed by technology deployment (49%), and efficiency and productivity (48%). Top external risks: Inflation was the most-cited response, (50%), followed closely by supply chain disruption (49%), and interest rates (46%). Scale: Introduced in Q2 2025, the CFO Confidence Score measures CFO confidence in economic conditions and capital markets. The range of the score is 1 to10, with 8 to 10 indicating very high confidence.

Why it matters: The quarterly report measures CFO sentiment and forward-looking strategies. Deloitte's CFO Signals offers a look into how finance leaders are preparing for what's next.

About Deloitte

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SOURCE Deloitte LLP