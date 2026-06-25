Deloitte Survey: Life Sciences Confidence Rises at Company Level, Despite External Considerations

Executives report they are prioritizing growth discipline, AI value proof and resilience in the second half of 2026

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life sciences executives report they are demonstrating strong confidence in their own company performance and remain focused on executing disciplined growth strategies despite continued wariness of external conditions, according to the "Deloitte 2026 Mid-year Life Sciences Outlook."

Sixty-two percent of leaders say their company outlook has improved, while only 9% feel better about the global economy. That gap suggests that life sciences companies are likely banking on execution even as they remain uncertain about external factors.

Key takeaways

Company confidence is outpacing macro confidence: 62% of executives are more confident in their company's outlook, versus 9% who are more optimistic about the global economy.

62% of executives are more confident in their company's outlook, versus 9% who are more optimistic about the global economy. R&D remains the top spend, while AI and digital are gaining pace: AI and digital investments are now growing at the same rate as R&D.

AI and digital investments are now growing at the same rate as R&D. AI deployment is outpacing value outcomes : 71% report progress on AI deployment over the past six months, but only 45% report measurable performance gains.

: 71% report progress on AI deployment over the past six months, but only 45% report measurable performance gains. Partnerships are accelerating AI and innovation : 61% of leaders cite partnerships as especially important for accessing AI capabilities, and 45% emphasize partnerships for innovation and pipeline development.

: 61% of leaders cite partnerships as especially important for accessing AI capabilities, and 45% emphasize partnerships for innovation and pipeline development. Investment posture balances growth and risk : About half (49%) of executives describe their approach as balanced, while 36% are taking a more growth-oriented approach compared to six months ago.

: About half (49%) of executives describe their approach as balanced, while 36% are taking a more growth-oriented approach compared to six months ago. Risk profiles differ by sector: Biopharma leaders cite policy and reimbursement as the biggest risks, while medtech leaders point to macroeconomic conditions and care delivery dynamics.

Why this matters

Life sciences leaders report that they are increasingly focused on successfully executing internal strategies within their immediate control, prioritizing strategic resource allocation, productivity improvements, commercial execution, strategic partnerships and AI value measurement. In the second half of 2026, leaders may have an opportunity to strengthen resilience where exposure is highest, demonstrate value in AI and sharpen organizational and operational agility.

Key quotes

"As life sciences leaders continue to navigate a complex operating environment shaped by overlapping pressures, the leaders who are likely to perform best are those converting this internal confidence into measurable action."

"AI deployment is advancing rapidly, but the gap between deployment speed and value measurement suggests a critical need to define KPIs, establish baselines and prove the use cases that advance strategic business priorities. Companies that focus on workflow redesign and rigorous value demonstration may be well positioned to capture the full value of their AI investments."

Additional findings

Rather than retrenching, leaders report they are adjusting how they operate. Fifty-three percent said they are changing productivity initiatives in response to external risks, while others are shifting investment priorities, operating footprints and portfolios.

Additionally, investors may be pressing for proof that strategic investments are translating into measurable execution. In biopharma, that means clinical trial results, pipeline progress and launch performance; in medtech, it means growth durability, margin protection and guidance credibility.

Methodology

The Deloitte US Center for Health Solutions and Deloitte Global surveyed 150 life sciences C-suite and senior executives — 90 from biopharma and 60 from medtech — from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, biosimilar, and medical device manufacturing companies across the United States, Europe and Asia in April 2026. The Center also analyzed Q1 2026 earnings-call Q&A transcripts from 14 biopharma companies and 17 medtech companies.

Find the full report here.

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SOURCE Deloitte LLP