Deloitte Scales Production-Ready AI Solutions to Help Accelerate and Secure Software Development

Deloitte's software engineering platform and GovConnect.ai leverage agentic AI to transform software development for public sector organizations

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As government agencies work to modernize their complex technology systems and enhance constituent services, they often face legacy software development bottlenecks that delay progress. To help clients address these challenges, Deloitte has deployed an integrated, dual-track approach to software modernization. This approach integrates rapid application development with seamless legacy connectivity, allowing organizations to build, secure and deploy capabilities that quickly deliver real-world results.

Deloitte's dual-track approach addresses modernization in two complementary ways. First, Deloitte's software engineering platform accelerates how applications are designed, built, tested and deployed while maintaining government security, quality and compliance requirements. GovConnect.ai also enables those applications to work alongside existing systems by using AI agents to accelerate complex workflows, retrieve information across multiple databases and support agency staff without requiring replacement of legacy platforms.

"Deploying AI within the public sector requires moving past theoretical models to deliver practical, secure solutions that thrive inside complex government systems," said Kenny J. Smith, Deloitte Consulting LLP Government and Public Services Customer leader. "Our approach is human-led, combining advanced AI tools with experienced delivery professionals. By prioritizing rigorous human oversight at every stage, we help agencies safely upgrade legacy systems and build reliable, high-impact public applications in a fraction of the time it used to take."

Deloitte is assisting the public sector modernization challenge from two fronts: transforming how software is built and helping clients redefine how those applications run and connect to legacy infrastructures.

At the foundation of this approach is Deloitte's common engineering foundation and service delivery platform transforms and shortens the construction phase of the software development life cycle. The platform enables development teams to use Generative AI to enhance their collaboration and reduce manual coding — all within established government risk frameworks. By incorporating these reliable, rule-based guardrails directly into the development, Deloitte helps organizations design and build new applications with greater speed and confidence.

Once these applications are built, they can be powered and scaled by GovConnect.ai, Deloitte's operational engine tailored to the rigorous demands of public sector operations. GovConnect.ai uses advanced AI agents to streamline complex workflows, manage massive datasets and connect directly with legacy databases to verify information and accelerate decision-making. This innovative approach keeps constituent engagement separate from complex backend data processing, enabling agencies to modernize the user experience without requiring an overhaul of their core database.

Navigating key health and human services challenges

To help health and human services clients overcome long-standing operational challenges, Deloitte's service delivery platform and GovConnect.ai are designed to support several key areas:

Modernizing legacy Medicaid Management Information Systems (MMIS) and Eligibility Infrastructure: Agencies can deploy new conversational and intuitive tools directly on top of legacy MMIS or integrated eligibility systems. By separating the user experience layer from the backend data layers, states can deliver digital-first self-service options to constituents and case workers without the need for multi-year core database migrations.

Agencies can deploy new conversational and intuitive tools directly on top of legacy MMIS or integrated eligibility systems. By separating the user experience layer from the backend data layers, states can deliver digital-first self-service options to constituents and case workers without the need for multi-year core database migrations. Streamlining Administrative Renewals and Verification Support: State health and human services (HHS) workers can use agentic AI to accelerate the gathering of verification data across disparate databases and documents. This reduces administrative backlogs, enabling caseworkers to make faster, more informed eligibility determinations while supporting continuous coverage for eligible individuals.

State health and human services (HHS) workers can use agentic AI to accelerate the gathering of verification data across disparate databases and documents. This reduces administrative backlogs, enabling caseworkers to make faster, more informed eligibility determinations while supporting continuous coverage for eligible individuals. Expediting Provider Enrollment and Credentialing: Processing new provider applications and validating licensing credentials can strain state resources. Utilizing intelligent document processing and automated verification tools, GovConnect.ai can ingest and analyze credentialing documentation in near-real time, helping to accelerate provider onboarding and strengthen local care networks.

Processing new provider applications and validating licensing credentials can strain state resources. Utilizing intelligent document processing and automated verification tools, GovConnect.ai can ingest and analyze credentialing documentation in near-real time, helping to accelerate provider onboarding and strengthen local care networks. Improving Confidence in the Software Delivery Lifecycle: In a recent project, a state HHS agency leveraged Deloitte's service delivery platform and GovConnect.ai to streamline its system modernization. By using AI to build working software prototypes early in the design phase, administrators could visualize the final outcome sooner and make decisions faster and with greater confidence. This collaborative, design-studio experience shortened feedback loops and enabled agency teams to more easily add new features without coding, allowing technical teams to focus on more complex, higher-value development tasks.

"By putting smart AI interfaces on top of systems that agencies already use, they don't have to overhaul complex, legacy databases," said Kunal Shah, Deloitte Consulting LLP's Government and Public Services AI and Engineering leader. "Public sector leaders are already seeing how this architectural shift reduces modernization risk, enabling state and federal agencies to quickly deliver digital services without disrupting their daily operations."

Together, Deloitte's platform and GovConnect.ai offer a unified, secure path to IT system modernization, transforming a labor-intensive, manual process to a highly accelerated, collaborative development environment. Deloitte combines this innovative end-to-end technology with deep public sector delivery experience and a robust ecosystem of technology alliances to help clients accelerate their digital transformation.

More information about these technologies is available on our State Health Solutions and Services page.

About Deloitte

Deloitte collaborates with government, higher education and non-profit organizations to help them engineer transformative solutions, build for the future and achieve their mission goals. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex challenges and drive long-term progress. With more than 180 years of service, Deloitte is dedicated to helping clients create lasting impact for the people and communities they serve. Learn how Deloitte's professionals make an impact at www.deloitte.com.

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SOURCE Deloitte