Deloitte ranked No. 1 Consulting Service Provider worldwide by revenue in 2026 Gartner® Market Share report for ninth consecutive year

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year and 14th time in total, Deloitte has been recognized as the No. 1 consulting services provider by revenue in 2026 Gartner Market Share: Consulting Services, Worldwide, 2025 report, which notes 5.3% growth totaling US $41.6 billion.

"We believe this continued recognition by Gartner reflects our unwavering focus on delivering measurable business outcomes for clients. In an environment that is complex and rapidly changing, Deloitte helps organizations build resilience while positioning for competitive advantage—connecting them with Deloitte's capabilities, talent, and platforms. Accelerated by AI, we enable technology-driven transformation that help addresses critical priorities across operations, efficiency, human capital, cybersecurity, and beyond," says Kwasi Mitchell, Deloitte Global Consulting Services, Technology & Transformation leader.

In our view, this strong performance was driven by sustained demand for digital transformation, cloud modernization, and data/AI advisory services, further and was bolstered by strategic investments in GenAI-enabled consulting tools and deepened alliances.

"We believe this recognition reflects the strength of Deloitte's multidisciplinary model and success of providing lasting impact for clients. As disruption and complexity increase, clients seek trusted advisors who can bring sector insights, proven capabilities, and a confidence to execute growth strategies which create value," says Nicolai Andersen, Deloitte Global Strategy, Risk & Transactions leader.

For more about Deloitte Analyst Relations, please visit our Analyst Recognitions page.

Gartner Disclaimer

Source: Gartner Market Share Analysis: Consulting Services, Worldwide, 2025, 27 April 2026- ID G00851801, By Anupama.

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SOURCE Deloitte Global