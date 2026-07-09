Deloitte named a Leader in the Inaugural 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting

Deloitte is positioned as a Leader in Supply Chain for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has been named a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting. In the report, Gartner positioned Deloitte on both the 'Ability to Execute' and 'Completeness of Vision' axes.

"We believe this recognition from Gartner as a Leader in the inaugural Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting is a direct reflection of the impactful results we deliver for Deloitte firm clients," says Jennifer Brown, US and Global Supply Chain and Network Operations leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "In a market often defined by disruption, our focus is on building resilient, agile, and technology-driven supply chains that can serve as a competitive advantage. To us, this acknowledgment underscores the strength of Deloitte's global network and our dedication to shaping the future of supply chain."

This is the first year Gartner has published a Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting Services, evaluating providers on their ability to deliver on end-to-end supply chain strategy, planning and operations consulting. The report provides insights for organizations seeking to understand the vendors in the supply chain consulting market and assess providers on their strengths and potential to shape the future of the market.

For more about Deloitte Analyst Relations, please visit Analyst Recognitions page.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting 2026, By Michael Dominy, Caleb Thomson, Published 23 June 2026 - ID G00841199

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SOURCE Deloitte Global