Delta Community Expands Impact of Philanthropic Fund Program with Larger Grants

Credit union will distribute $150,000 in total awards to 10 metro Atlanta nonprofits

ATLANTA, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 2027 Philanthropic Fund Program. As Georgia's largest credit union, Delta Community is enhancing its annual grant program to strengthen its community impact. This year, the credit union is replacing its previous tiered award structure with 10 grants of $15,000 each, increasing the amount awarded to each recipient.

"These larger grant amounts will ensure our Philanthropic Fund Program continues to deliver meaningful support to deserving organizations and allow them to do even more," said Hank Halter, Delta Community's CEO. "As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, we are proud to deepen our investment in local nonprofits that address the needs of metro Atlanta families and strengthen the communities we are privileged to serve."

Through the Philanthropic Fund Program, Delta Community seeks to partner with metro Atlanta nonprofits that share its commitment to helping families manage their household finances and improve the physical and financial well-being of young people. Applications must be submitted online at DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund by 5 p.m. ET on Aug. 31, 2026.

Delta Community has invested approximately $1.4 million in more than 260 organizations since launching the Philanthropic Fund Program in 2013. Together, these nonprofit partners have supported individuals and families by providing educational opportunities, job and career training, and medical and human services support to people in need. In addition to the Philanthropic Fund Program, Delta Community also invests in local communities through scholarships, school partnerships, free financial workshops and support for chambers of commerce and civic organizations.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with $9.2 billion in assets, more than 540,000 members, 31 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branches. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 140 businesses including Delta Air Lines, Chick-fil-A, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the credit union on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

SOURCE DELTA COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION