Delta Community's Financial Education Center Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Credit union's free financial education programs have reached more than 60,000 people

ATLANTA, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Financial Education Center, a free community resource designed to help metro Atlanta residents navigate major financial decisions and life events. Since launching in 2016, the Financial Education Center has served as Delta Community's centralized hub for on-site and online workshops, personal finance tools and educational materials.

"Our Financial Education Center reflects our ongoing commitment to empower people with the skills and knowledge to reach their financial goals," said Hank Halter, Delta Community's CEO. "It is our honor to have supported thousands of metro Atlanta residents as they prepared for important financial milestones, and we look forward to helping many more through this valuable resource."

Over the past decade, Delta Community has delivered more than 2,000 workshops that spanned 116 topics and reached more than 60,000 participants across metro Atlanta. During that time, the credit union has also expanded the center to include videos, financial coaching and interactive calculators that help support young adults entering the workforce; first-time homebuyers; families facing unexpected financial challenges; and individuals preparing for retirement.

The Financial Education Center has received more than 20 awards, including five Desjardins National Awards recognizing its leadership in expanding access to financial education.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than $8.9 billion in assets, 530,000 members, 31 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branches. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 140 businesses including Delta Air Lines, Chick-fil-A, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the credit union on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

